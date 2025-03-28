Global In-Vitro Fertilization Market Analysis 2025-2033: Includes Financials, Developments & Strategies of Key Players - Fujifilm, Hamilton Thorne, Vitrolife, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bayer & More

Dublin, March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "In Vitro Fertilization Market Size and Share Analysis - Growth Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The IVF Market is expected to reach US$ 49.12 billion 2033 from US$ 26.43 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 7.13% from 2025 to 2033.

Growing rates of infertility, improvements in reproductive technologies, increased awareness, postponed pregnancies, government assistance, expanding healthcare infrastructure, and growing desire for fertility preservation are some of the major factors propelling the IVF industry.

Growing Acceptance of Fertility Preservation Methods



The rise of fertility preservation methods, particularly egg freezing, is one of the factors driving market expansion. Customers are delaying childbearing for various personal, professional, or financial reasons, and freezing eggs and embryos is emerging as a preventive strategy to increase fertility. Furthermore, continuing developments in freezing technology are greatly assisting in the thawing of eggs and embryos. Notably, a study by Oxford Press found that the live birth rates following oocyte and embryo cryopreservation were 32% and 41%, respectively. Following tissue cryopreservation and transplanting for IVF, the spontaneous LBR is estimated to be 21% and 33%, respectively. This trend is also being accelerated by growing awareness of and access to fertility preservation services for cancer patients receiving treatments that may impact fertility, solidifying its position as a critical component of the changing market environment.



Increasing Genetic Screening Technology Integration



Preimplantation genetic testing (PGT) is the most prevalent genetic screening technology, and its integration into the industry has happened quickly. According to the IMARC Group analysis, the global market for genetic testing was valued at approximately USD 19.5 billion in 2024. Such genetic screening programs make it simpler to examine the embryo prior to implantation in order to determine whether the child may have genetic abnormalities because the likelihood of miscarriage decreases with increasing success rates. This is particularly effective for women undergoing IVF therapy who are deemed to be of advanced maternal age or for couples with a history of genetic illnesses. Growing knowledge of the part genetics plays in reproductive health and ongoing advancements in genetic testing technology, which make the procedures more accessible and accurate, are contributing factors to the increased demand for PGT. It is anticipated that genetic screening would significantly contribute to bettering outcomes worldwide and driving the industry as it continues to evolve.



Increasing Priority for Tailored Fertility Treatments



Fertility clinics are increasingly shifting toward individualized treatment regimens for each patient due to advancements in medical technology and a greater awareness of customers' reproductive health. In order to maximize success rates by reducing risks and enhancing embryo quality, personalized IVF techniques take into account the hormonal profile, genetic predispositions, and any underlying medical issues. Because it provides a more focused approach, this quick transition to personalized care is especially crucial for patients who may have experienced several unsuccessful IVF cycles. Personalized fertility treatments, which provide more efficient and patient-centered care in the in vitro fertilization market share, are anticipated to acquire more momentum as the need for customized medical solutions increases.



High Treatment Costs



A major obstacle facing the IVF market is the high cost of treatment, which prevents many people from accessing fertility treatments, particularly in low- to middle-income nations. Multiple cycles, prescription drugs, and consultations are among the costs, which frequently surpass patients' means. This problem is made worse by a lack of insurance coverage. Because of this, a large number of prospective patients postpone or decide not to undergo treatment, which restricts market expansion and keeps IVF technologies from being widely available.



Regulatory Hurdles



The IVF market is challenged by regulatory barriers because different nations have different laws and regulations. Due of the wide variations in restrictions on genetic testing, embryo research, and fertility preservation, clinics find it challenging to conduct business abroad. Strict laws restrict access to cutting-edge IVF technology in some areas, while uneven oversight in others may have an impact on the standard of care. Both patients and healthcare providers are left in the dark by these regulatory discrepancies, which also impede market growth.



IVF Market Overview by Regions



The growth of the IVF market varies by region. Because of their sophisticated healthcare systems, high levels of knowledge, and robust government support, North America and Europe are leaders. Growing rates of infertility and easier access to healthcare are fueling the Asia Pacific region's explosive expansion. Due to cultural factors and changing healthcare systems, demand is also rising throughout Latin America and the Middle East, but more slowly.



United States IVF Market



Due to reasons like rising infertility rates, improvements in reproductive technology, and increased knowledge of fertility treatments, the US IVF industry is expanding significantly. The rising number of same-sex couples and single women pursuing IVF to start kids is a significant motivator. About 1.2 million same-sex couples lived in the United States in 2021, with 500,000 of them being unmarried, according to statistics from the 2022 U.S. Census. This led to a rise in the demand for fertility treatments. In-vitro fertilization methods are also becoming more common. Approximately 368,502 cycles of assisted reproductive technology (ART) were carried out in 2021, a 19% increase over the year before. This development is a result of improved healthcare infrastructure, changing social norms surrounding family formation, and growing acceptance and accessibility of IVF therapies. The U.S. IVF industry is anticipated to keep growing in the upcoming years due to rising demand from a variety of demographics.



Germany IVF Market



Germany has one of the biggest IVF markets in Europe thanks to its sophisticated healthcare system and high level of fertility treatment awareness. The industry is expanding as a result of the nation's high medical standards, government assistance for reproductive healthcare, and rising acceptance of assisted reproductive technology. Additionally, ethical IVF methods are supported by legislation in Germany, such as those pertaining to genetic testing and embryo storage. The need for IVF procedures is being further fueled by rising incidence of infertility and postponed pregnancies.



India IVF Market



The adoption of cutting-edge assisted reproductive technologies, growing knowledge of fertility treatments, and rising infertility rates are all contributing to India's IVF market's explosive rise. India has emerged as a leading location for fertility treatments due to its excellent healthcare infrastructure and reasonably priced treatment alternatives. In May 2024, Birla Fertility and IVF acquired an 86% share in Kerala-based AMRC IVF, indicating market expansion and consolidation. This was one of the sector's major milestones.



Additionally, in January 2024, Thermo Fisher Scientific India named Srinath Venkatesh as Managing Director for India and South Asia, a move that is anticipated to enhance the company's role in utilizing cutting-edge laboratory technologies to revolutionize IVF operations. Additionally, Aveya Natural IVF & Fertility showed their dedication to preventive healthcare and growing reproductive health services by launching an HPV Vaccination Drive in January 2024 in partnership with Infinite Fertility. These programs demonstrate how innovation, smart alliances, and a growing emphasis on comprehensive fertility care have propelled the IVF market's explosive expansion in India.



Saudi Arabia IVF Market



Growing rates of infertility, greater knowledge of fertility therapies, and better healthcare infrastructure are driving the Saudi Arabian IVF market's rapid expansion. Market growth is facilitated by the government's funding of cutting-edge reproductive technology as well as cultural changes that accept assisted reproduction. The demand for IVF services is increased by Saudi Arabia's well-established healthcare system, top-notch fertility clinics, and an increase in medical tourism, positioning the nation as a regional leader in reproductive healthcare.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 125 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $26.43 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $49.12 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.1% Regions Covered Global

