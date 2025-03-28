Cataract Surgery Devices Market Size and Shares Analysis 2025-2033 - A US$12.47 Billion Opportunity Led by Alcon, Johnson & Johnson, and Carl Zeiss Meditec

Dublin, March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cataract Surgery Devices Market Size and Share Analysis - Growth Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Cataract Surgery Devices Market is expected to reach US$ 12.47 billion in 2033 from US$ 8.91 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 3.81% from 2025 to 2033. Some of the major drivers propelling the market are the rise in cataract cases, the development of advanced technologies like phacoemulsification systems and femtosecond lasers, the expansion of global healthcare spending, and the expansion of access to healthcare services.



Numerous developments in technology



The science of ophthalmology has undergone a revolution thanks to ongoing technical breakthroughs and innovations in cataract surgery instruments. These developments have been crucial in propelling industry expansion. To improve the effectiveness and safety of cataract procedures, manufacturers are continuously investigating new materials, designs, and surgical methods. The advent of femtosecond laser-assisted cataract surgery (FLACS), which offers accurate and repeatable incisions during the procedure, is one noteworthy development.

FLACS reduces the chance of problems and improves visual results by allowing the surgeon to execute different stages of cataract surgery with greater accuracy. Furthermore, individuals with cataracts now have more treatment options thanks to the advancement of high-quality intraocular lenses (IOLs). With the help of premium IOLs, patients may see clearly at various distances without the need for glasses because to features like multifocality, increased depth of focus, and astigmatism correction. For instance, Alcon introduced the AcrySof IQ Vivity IOL, a presbyopia-correcting intraocular lens (PC-IOL) with wavefront-shaping technology, in India in January 2022 for patients having cataract surgery.



Growing cataract prevalence and an aging population



One of the main variables affecting the market is the aging of the world's population. The risk of cataract development rises dramatically with age. The clouding of the natural lens of the eye causes cataracts, a common age-related eye disorder that impairs visual acuity and causes impaired vision. The number of people with cataract diagnoses is increasing as a result of people living longer than ever before.

Consequently, the need for cataract procedures and associated surgical equipment is increasing. In order to restore their vision and enhance their general quality of life, the senior population looks for safe and efficient treatment choices. Manufacturers have made large investments in research and development as a result of this demographic transition, which has produced sophisticated cataract surgical instruments that provide improved patient satisfaction, quicker recovery times, and better results.



The global prevalence rate of cataract-related visual impairment, for example, increased by 58.45% from 791.4 per 100,000 in 1990 to 1,253.9 per 100,000 in 2019, and the cataract-related disability-adjusted life years (DALYs) rate increased by 32.18 percent from 65.3 per 100,000 in 1990 to 86.3 per 100,000 in 2019, according to a research study published in September 2021 by Xiaotong Han et al. This indicates that the number of cataracts and cataract-related illnesses is rising globally, which is driving up demand for cataract surgery devices for treatment.

Furthermore, a study by Konrad Pesudovs et al. estimates that in June 2021, 2020, 15.2 million people aged 50 and older were blind, and another 78.8 million had moderate to severe vision impairment (MSVI) from cataracts. Since 2000, the incidence of cataract blindness has increased by 29.7%, and the number of cases of MSVI has increased by 93.1 percent. Therefore, it is anticipated that the number of cataract surgery procedures would rise over time, propelling the market for cataract surgery devices throughout the forecast period.



Growing demand in developing nations



Another important aspect impacting the market is the rising demand for cataract surgical instruments in emerging economies. Cataract procedures are now more accessible in nations in Asia, Latin America, and Africa as healthcare infrastructure advances and disposable incomes rise. More people are seeking treatment for cataracts as a result of increased knowledge of eye health issues and easier access to healthcare services. To further address the burden of cataract-related vision impairment, governments and healthcare institutions in these areas are aggressively supporting eye health programs and providing subsidized cataract procedures. In addition to increasing the number of procedures, this proactive strategy has encouraged the use of cutting-edge cataract surgical equipment.



Regulatory Hurdles



Strict approval procedures from organizations like the FDA and CE are among the regulatory obstacles in the cataract surgery device industry that might postpone market entry. Global distribution is further complicated by regionally specific legislation, and maintaining adherence to safety and efficacy requirements raises expenses. These obstacles impede prompt gadget development, uptake, and commercial expansion.



Cost and Affordability



Affordability and cost are major obstacles in the market for cataract surgery devices. The high cost of advanced technology, like as femtosecond lasers and high-end intraocular lenses, restricts their availability for hospitals and clinics, particularly in developing nations. Furthermore, high-end gadgets might not be covered by insurance or payment rules, which could impede adoption and make it more difficult for patients to access the newest surgical choices.



Cataract Surgery Devices Market Overview by Regions



Regional differences are evident in the market for cataract surgery devices. Because of its strong adoption of high-end technologies and sophisticated healthcare, North America dominates. Similarly, Europe grows steadily. The aging population and better access to healthcare are driving the Asia-Pacific region's rapid expansion. The Middle East and Latin America exhibit promise, while Africa is still underserved because of financial and infrastructure issues.



United States Cataract Surgery Devices Market



A huge aging population and a strong demand for cataract surgeries have made the United States one of the world's largest and most developed markets for cataract surgical devices. The market gains from the use of high-end devices like femtosecond lasers and sophisticated intraocular lenses (IOLs), as well as from established healthcare infrastructure and technological developments. Adoption of devices is greatly influenced by insurance coverage, as Medicare pays for a significant amount of cataract procedures.

The market is growing because cataracts are becoming more common and patients want better visual results and a quicker recovery. For instance, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported in June 2020 that 20.5 million people aged 40 and over had cataracts in one or both of their eyes, which accounted for 17.2% of the population. By the end of 2020, the total number of people with cataracts is expected to rise to 30.1 million, which is expected to have a significant impact on the number of cataract surgeries performed in the nation and spur growth in the market under study. Furthermore, the U.S. market is supported by robust regulatory frameworks and ongoing innovation.



Germany Cataract Surgery Devices Market



Germany has one of the biggest markets for cataract surgery devices in Europe, thanks to its established healthcare system and aging population. Patients want better results and a quicker recovery, which is driving up demand for cutting-edge cataract surgical technology like femtosecond lasers and high-end intraocular lenses (IOLs).

With the help of robust reimbursement regulations, cataract procedures are widely accessible through Germany's healthcare system. Strong clinical competence and widespread acceptance of technology are also helping the business. However, in some parts of the nation, the adoption of some high-end gadgets may be slowed by financial limitations and regional variations in healthcare access.



India Cataract Surgery Devices Market



The market for cataract surgical devices in India is growing quickly as a result of the nation's huge aging population and improved access to healthcare. With a growing desire for cutting-edge technology like femtosecond lasers and high-end intraocular lenses (IOLs), there is a strong demand for cataract procedures.

Cost is still a major obstacle, though, and device adoption is influenced by price sensitivity, especially in rural areas. The demand for more expensive devices is being driven by private hospitals, even if the public healthcare system offers reasonably priced surgeries. The increase in medical tourism, when patients fly to India for reasonably priced yet excellent cataract procedures, is another factor driving the market.



Saudi Arabia Cataract Surgery Devices Market



The market for cataract surgery devices in Saudi Arabia is expanding as a result of the country's aging population, improved access to healthcare, and increased need for sophisticated surgical techniques. The nation's robust infrastructure and well-established healthcare system allow for the broad use of cutting-edge technologies like femtosecond lasers and high-end intraocular lenses (IOLs).

The growing incidence of cataracts and the government's emphasis on enhancing healthcare services both fuel market expansion. Furthermore, the wealthy population of Saudi Arabia is more prone to seek out high-end medical care. The market is expected to grow further due to both domestic demand and medical tourism, despite obstacles such high gadget costs.

