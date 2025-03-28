Medical Humidifiers Market Outlook 2025-2029: Forecast to Reach $1.21 Billion by 2029 with Heated Humidifiers and ICUs Leading their Respective Segments

Dublin, March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Humidifier Market by Product (Heated, Heat & Moisture Exchangers, Humidifier Accessories), Application (ICUs, Neonatal Care), Distribution Channel (Online), Patient Type (Adult), End User (Hospitals) and Region - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global medical humidifier market is projected to reach USD 1.21 billion by 2029 from USD 922.8 million in 2024, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

This growth is due to increasing cases of COPD, asthma, sleep apnea, pneumonia, and bronchitis, growing air pollution, smoking, and climate change are worsening respiratory conditions, necessitating humidification therapy, newborns and infants, especially premature babies, require humidified oxygen therapy in neonatal intensive care units (NICUs), and aging populations and rising healthcare costs are driving a shift toward home-based treatments.

But recurring costs for maintenance, replacement parts (filters, chambers), and energy consumption add to financial burden, and poor maintenance or improper cleaning can lead to bacterial and mold growth, increasing infection risks.



The heated humidifier segment is forecast to hold the largest market share during forecast period



Based on the product, the medical humidifier market is divided into Heated Humidifier, Bubble Humidifier, Heat and Moisture Exchangers (HMEs), and Humidifier Accessories. Among these, in 2023 heated humidifier segment account for the largest market share of in medical humidifier market. This is due to the increasing use of Heated humidifiers in mechanical ventilation, oxygen therapy, and non-invasive ventilation (NIV) to prevent airway dryness and irritation, rising geriatric population who are more prone to respiratory conditions, and regulatory support from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Conformite Europeene (CE) (Europe), and other global bodies ensures product quality and drives market confidence.



The intensive care unit (ICU) segment is projected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period



Based on application, the medical humidifier market is segmented into Intensive Care Unit (ICU), Neonatal Care, Respiratory Therapy, and Other Applications. The intensive care unit (ICU) segment accounts for the largest market share in medical humidifier market due to increasing hospitalizations due to severe respiratory diseases, pneumonia, and post-surgical recovery, premature infants require respiratory support with humidified oxygen in neonatal intensive care units (NICUs), and public and private healthcare investments in ICU capacity expansion are increasing humidifier adoption. Moreover, The pandemic highlighted the need for advanced ICU humidification systems for ventilated patients.



Asia-Pacific is anticipated to hold the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The global medical humidifier market is segmented into six major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, and GCC Countries. Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributed to an aging population and chronic disease management at home. Japan, South Korea, and China's aging populations are more likely to develop respiratory problems and require ICU admissions. The governments of China, India, Japan, and Southeast Asia are investing in ICU growth to improve critical care. Low-birth-weight and premature babies often suffer with respiratory problems and need humidified oxygen therapy.



The OECD estimates that the average neonatal mortality rate in lower-middle- and low-income APAC countries in 2022 will be 15.6 deaths per 1,000 live births. Japan, China, India, Australia, and the rest of Asia Pacific comprise the region. In the medical humidifier market in 2023 China boasts the highest market share. This is ascribed to China's aging population, rising awareness, investments in healthcare facilities, and rising frequency of respiratory diseases including COPD and asthma. With more than 280 million individuals aged 60 and above as of the end of 2022, or 19.8% of the whole population, China has the highest aging population worldwide.

Research Coverage



This report studies the medical humidifier market based on product, application, distribution channel, patient type, end user and region. The report also studies factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting market growth and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. Furthermore, the report analyzes micro markets with respect to their individual growth trends and forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to six major regions (and the respective countries in these regions).

The major players operating in the medical humidifier market are include ResMed Inc. (US), Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited (New Zealand), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Vincent Medical Holdings Limited (Hong Kong), Medline Industries, LP. (US), Hamilton Medical (Switzerland), GaleMed Corporation (Taiwan), and Eakin Healthcare (UK).



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 294 Forecast Period 2024-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $922.8 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $1.21 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.6% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers Rising Use of Medical Humidifiers in Ventilation Therapy Increasing Prevalence of Respiratory Diseases Rising Incidence of Premature Births and Advances in Neonatal Care Rapid Growth in Geriatric Population

Restraints Frequent Replacement of Disposable Components, Increasing Operational Costs Low Awareness of Threat of Respiratory Diseases

Opportunities Post-Pandemic Demand for Respiratory Care Government and Non-Government Initiatives in Respiratory Health Increasing Investments in Hospital Infrastructure in Emerging Markets

Challenges Risk of Infections due to Improper Maintenance High Cost of Advanced Humidifiers to Limit Adoption



Additional Insights Covered in the Report

Pricing Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Supply Chain Analysis

Ecosystem Analysis

Regulatory Landscape

Patent Analysis

Trade Analysis

Key Conferences & Events, 2025-2026

Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Businesses

Technology Analysis

Key Stakeholders & Buying Criteria

Investment & Funding Scenario

Impact of AI/Generative AI on Medical Humidifier Market

Companies Profiled in the Report

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited

ResMed Inc.

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Vincent Medical Holdings Limited

Medline Industries, LP

Hamilton Medical

GaleMed Corporation

Eakin Healthcare

Vadi Medical Technology Co. Ltd.

Shenyang RMS Medical Tech Co. Ltd.

Flexicare (Group) Limited

Besmed Health Business Corp

Löwenstein Medical SE & Co. KG

Intersurgical

Precision Medical, Inc.

Drive DeVilbiss International

Neokraft Medical Pvt. Ltd.

Dynarex Corporation

HSI LLC

Trudell Medical Limited

Great Group Medical Co. Ltd.

Fanem

Heyer Medical AG

BIOSYS

