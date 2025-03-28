US Elections Executive Briefing - How Key Policies of Trump Administration, especially Tariffs, will Impact the US and Global Economy

Dublin, March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: US Elections 2024 Executive Briefing (Fourth Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report focuses on the policy of the new Trump administration that will have the strongest and most wide-ranging impact on the global economy, namely tariffs. This policy revolves around increases - threatened and actual - in the tariff rates levied on imports into the US. How Trump's tariff campaign plays out will affect businesses' US market access and profitability, along with the timing and location of investment decisions, in major industry sectors worldwide.



This edition focuses on the policy of the new Trump administration that will have the strongest and most wide-ranging impact on the global economy.

Tariffs will have wide ranging implications for both the US and wider global economy. Tariffs threaten higher interest rates and inflation, alongside lower growth. Tariffs are both a revenue raising tool and an instrument of geopolitics.

Report Scope

This report discusses how the key policies of President, Trump, especially tariffs, will impact the US and global economy.

It explores his likely policies and what their impact will be.

It explores the sectors that will potentially be most impacted, including energy and automotive.

Tariffs could have major implications for both the US economy and for the countries and key sectors that are targeted. This report will help you understand the drivers behind the tariff policy and likely outcomes

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Trump tariffs: baseline, toolkit, agenda

Trump tariffs: launch and forecast impacts

Trump tariffs: key perspectives

Trump tariffs: impact on key sectors

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/49i1i

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.