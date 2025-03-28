TacitRed™ Surpasses One Billion Threat Findings; adds Enhanced Threat Intelligence and Robust Visualization Capabilities in Latest Release

IRVINE, Calif., March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TacitRed™ by Cogility celebrates a major milestone of surpassing one billion threat findings with its expanded graph data model of internet-wide interactions between friendly and hostile systems. In conjunction with this achievement, TacitRed introduces a comprehensive overhaul of threat intelligence descriptions, improved severity ratings, and advanced visualization capabilities, further refining analysts’ ability to identify and mitigate cyber threats.

These updates expand visibility into emerging risks while enhancing the depth and clarity of findings. With greater scalability, more refined prioritization, and expanded search capabilities, security teams can see further, respond faster, and defend more effectively than ever before.

Why TacitRed’s Findings Matter

While other cybersecurity companies may tout massive data lakes, or billions of datapoints, TacitRed is different because we provide findings that are actionable, high confidence, and relevant. Findings in TacitRed are the result of continuous analysis of evolving threat intelligence. We provide real breach intelligence, real stolen credentials, real malware data, and real attack surface data. We’ve reached 1,000,000,000 in just over two years and are looking forward to you joining us for the next billion.

Key Capabilities of TacitRed:

Actionable “all-in-one” finding summaries: Accelerate response times with our intuitive summaries that include key detection details such as affected IP address, machine name or user credential.

Detailed Finding Breakdown; reads like an intel report Jumpstart your investigations with immediate access to the observations and detection details for each specific finding.

Expansive Threat Types with tailored severity ratings Find and fix critical risks for your organization and extended third-party attack surface with the breadth and specificity of TacitRed threat findings. Prioritize your response and investigation with tailored severity ratings.

Powerful Search Capabilities Find the answers to nearly any question that comes to mind with improved search capabilities that allow you to search by specific details such as IP addresses and email identifiers, enabling faster, more targeted investigations.

Monitored Entity Overview Focus your investigation on the most recent and pertinent findings detected for your monitored entities.

Attack Surface Explorer Rapidly identify and investigate the key exposures in your attack surface with our redesigned visualization model that improves traceability between targeted technologies, exposed services, and their associated IP addresses, enabling deeper analysis.





With TacitRed, organizations gain unprecedented visibility into their threat landscape, allowing them to anticipate and counter risks with greater precision. By refining searchability, prioritization, and visualization, security teams can detect and neutralize emerging threats with unmatched speed and accuracy.

About TacitRed™

TacitRed™ empowers security analysts to take immediate, decisive actions to mitigate impactful cyber exposures by taking advantage of unparalleled tactical attack surface intelligence – fully curated, prioritized, and detailed. The SaaS solution continuously analyzes global internet and threat intelligence of entities and adversaries to provide actionable insight on compromised and at-imminent-risk assets with complete visualization, scoring, attack chain stage, and threat context for over 13 million U.S. entities. As a result, organizations can optimize resources, mitigate data breach exposure, proactively improve their security posture, and help reduce supply chain risk. To obtain a Free 30-day trial, visit www.tacitred.com.

Cogility Software

Cogility offers continuous intelligence software that provides integrated, real-time, and predictive decision advantage for government and commercial organizations. Cogility’s unified real-time platform (URP), Cogynt, applies event stream analysis from massive and diverse data sources. It leverages no-code modeling and patented Hierarchical Complex Event Processing to produce high-confidence results with full traceability and explainability. Cogynt is cloud-scalable, open system interoperable, and deployed non-disruptively. This Expert AI approach empowers subject matter experts to directly optimize solution delivery and investigative workflow efficiency – enabling smarter decisioning with rapid time to value. To learn more, visit www.cogility.com.

Media Contact

Jeremy Turner

jturner@cogility.com