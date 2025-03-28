Asia-Pacific Liquid Biopsy Market Research Report 2024-2033: Increasing Product Launches in the Market and Growing Funding by the Key Players in the Market

Dublin, March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Liquid Biopsy Market: Focus on End User and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Asia-Pacific liquid biopsy market was valued at $708.1 million in 2024 and is expected to reach $2.92 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 17.08% during the forecast period 2024-2033

Liquid biopsies are becoming a revolutionary non-invasive diagnostic tool for cancer detection and monitoring in APAC. This novel approach provides real-time monitoring with minimal invasiveness, assesses treatment responses, and has the potential to detect early cancer recurrence detection.

There is a greater need for liquid biopsy tests and products as a result of the market's expansion due to the rising prevalence of cancer, rising research publications, and growing clinical trials. More innovative and efficient tests have been developed quickly as a result of the growing preference for minimally invasive diagnostic techniques.







Rising cancer rates, technological developments in biomarker detection, and the expansion of applications beyond oncology, such as in cardiology and infectious diseases, are the main factors propelling the market's growth. Government initiatives, rising research funding, and a change in priorities are all contributing to the increasing use of liquid biopsy toward precision medicine.

The growing adoption of liquid biopsy is supported by government initiatives, increasing research funding, and a shift toward precision medicine. Moreover, the increasing availability of liquid biopsy tests through online platforms and healthcare providers is enhancing accessibility, driving market adoption across APAC, and improving patient outcomes through earlier diagnosis and better treatment monitoring.

How can this report add value to an organization?



Product/Innovation Strategy: The Asia-Pacific liquid biopsy market has been segmented based on various categories, such as end user and country.



Competitive Strategy: The Asia-Pacific liquid biopsy market is highly fragmented, with many smaller and private companies constantly entering the market. Key players in the liquid biopsy market analyzed and profiled in the study involve established players that offer various kinds of products and services.

Companies Featured

Sysmex Corporation

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 68 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $708.1 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $2920 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.0% Regions Covered Asia Pacific



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Scope and Definition



1 Market

1.1 Market Trends

1.1.1 Increasing Product Launches in the Market

1.1.2 Growing Funding by the Key Players in the Market

1.2 Supply Chain Analysis: Asia-Pacific Liquid Biopsy Market

1.3 Regulatory Framework

1.3.1 Regulation in Other Countries

1.4 COVID-19 Impact on Asia-Pacific Liquid Biopsy Market

1.5 Recently Launched Product/Services

1.6 Reimbursement Scenario

1.7 Financing Scenario

1.7.1 Key Players Patent Portfolio

1.7.2 Key Players Stratification as per Raised Financing Value

1.7.3 Key Players Financing Analysis (by Company)

1.8 Product Mapping Analysis

1.8.1 By Technology

1.8.2 By Sample

1.8.3 By Circulating Biomarker

1.8.4 By Clinical Application

1.9 Total Addressable Market and Penetration

1.1 Liquid Biopsy Market: Stakeholder Analysis (N=30)

1.10.1 Physicians' Perception

1.10.2 Payer's Perception

1.10.3 Investors' Perception

1.11 Liquid Biopsy Government Initiatives

1.12 Market Dynamics Overview

1.12.1 Market Drivers

1.12.1.1 Rising Burden of Cancer

1.12.1.2 Growing Research Publications and Clinical Trials in Liquid Biopsy

1.12.1.3 Growing Adoption and Demand of Minimally Invasive Cancer Detection Methods

1.12.2 Market Restraints

1.12.2.1 Technical Limitations in Liquid Biopsy

1.12.2.2 Uncertain Reimbursement and Recommendations for Liquid Biopsy Tests

1.12.3 Market Opportunities

1.12.3.1 Integration of AI in Liquid Biopsy

1.12.3.2 Use of Liquid Biopsy for Precision Medicine in Oncology



2 Regions

2.1 Asia-Pacific

2.1.1 Regional Overview

2.1.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth

2.1.3 Factors Challenging the Market

2.1.4 Test Volume

2.1.5 Market Size and Forecast

2.1.5.1 By End User

2.1.6 China

2.1.6.1 Test Volume

2.1.6.2 Market Size and Forecast

2.1.6.2.1 By End User

2.1.7 Japan

2.1.7.1 Test Volume

2.1.7.2 Market Size and Forecast

2.1.7.2.1 By End User

2.1.8 India

2.1.8.1 Test Volume

2.1.8.2 Market Size and Forecast

2.1.8.2.1 By End User

2.1.9 Australia

2.1.9.1 Test Volume

2.1.9.2 Market Size and Forecast

2.1.9.2.1 By End User

2.1.10 South Korea

2.1.10.1 Test Volume

2.1.10.2 Market Size and Forecast

2.1.10.2.1 By End User

2.1.11 Singapore

2.1.11.1 Test Volume

2.1.11.2 Market Size and Forecast

2.1.11.2.1 By End User

2.1.12 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

2.1.12.1 Test Volume

2.1.12.2 Market Size and Forecast

2.1.12.2.1 By End User



3 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

3.1 Company Profiles

3.1.1 Sysmex Corporation

3.1.1.1 Overview

3.1.1.2 Top Products

3.1.1.3 Top Competitors

3.1.1.4 Key Personnel

3.1.1.5 Analyst View



4 Research Methodology

