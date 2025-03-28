$121.67 Bn Industrial Valve Markets: Globe, Ball, Butterfly, Plug, Check, Gate, Diaphragm, Safety, Needle, Pinch, & Solenoid - Global Forecast to 2029

Dublin, March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Valve Market - Globe, Ball, Butterfly, Plug, Check, Gate, Diaphragm, Safety, Needle, Pinch, & Solenoid Valve, Fluid (Liquid, Gas, Slurry), Actuator (Electric, Pneumatic, Hydraulic), Material (Steel, Aluminum, Nickel) - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global Industrial Valve market was valued at USD 95.58 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 121.67 billion by 2029; it is expected to register a CAGR of 4.9%
The rising demand for valves from the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries, the establishment of smart cities globally, the rapid deployment of connected networks to monitor valve conditions and predict system failure, and the increasing need to establish new power plants and revamp existing ones are the key driving factors for the industrial valves market.
The Industrial Valve market is dominated by a few globally established players such as Emerson Electric Co. (US), SLB (US), Flowserve Corporation (US), IMI (UK), Valmet (Finland), Spirax Sarco Limited (UK), Crane Company (US), Kitz Corporation (Japan), KSB SE & CO. KGAA (Germany), Alfa Laval (Sweden), Curtiss-Wright Corporation (US), Parker Hannifin Corporation (US), Bray International (US), Baker Hughes Company (US), IDEX Corporation (US). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the Industrial Valve market and their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.
The market in North America is to hold the second-largest market share in 2023. Key factor driving the North American market include increased R&D on actuators utilized in valves for automation and the increasing need for safety standards in industrial plants. R&D at the industry level is broadening the scope of industrial valve applications into the different industries, namely energy & power and chemical, within the US. Industrial valves are used as components in oil & gas, energy & power, and water & wastewater treatment industries to regulate the flow of the media through a system, to start and stop the flow, or to throttle it, ensuring safe and efficient process automation.
Control valve segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The industry is moving toward adopting automated valves and sophisticated monitoring technologies coordinated through a central control station. Control valves can be linked to an extended data network, enabling them to easily monitor an industrial plant's flow rates and operating conditions. For instance, in an oil & gas plant, connecting valves on a network allows distributed control, which enables operators to reconfigure piping and networking systems in the case of a blockage or damage to the pipeline network and ensures a safer working environment without stopping the production process.
Energy & power segment is likely to hold the second largest market in 2024
The energy & Power segment is expected to hold the second-largest share of the Industrial Valve market in 2024. The energy & power industry is witnessing a strong need to develop infrastructure to meet the growing energy demand. This trend allows manufacturers to design and develop their products adhering to industry requirements and standards. Valves, specifically with digital capabilities, are in demand for safety applications and critical operations.
Analysis of key drivers (Rising demand for valves from healthcare and pharmaceutical industries, Increasing need to establish new power plants and revamp existing ones, Rapid deployment of connected networks to monitor valve conditions and predict system failure, and Shifting focus of process industries toward adoption of automation solutions). Restraint (High capital investment and low-profit margin due to varying valve standards across regions, Customer dissatisfaction owing to higher lead time and late order delivery), Opportunity (Integration of industrial valves with IIoT and Industry 4.0, Rising demand for AI-integrated valves for intelligent water supply, and Increasing adoption of smart valves as replacement for outdated valves), Challenges (Focus of valve manufacturers on acquisitions affecting profit margins and cash flow, Fierce competition owing to reduced product differentiation).
