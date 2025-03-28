$121.67 Bn Industrial Valve Markets: Globe, Ball, Butterfly, Plug, Check, Gate, Diaphragm, Safety, Needle, Pinch, & Solenoid - Global Forecast to 2029

Dublin, March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Valve Market - Globe, Ball, Butterfly, Plug, Check, Gate, Diaphragm, Safety, Needle, Pinch, & Solenoid Valve, Fluid (Liquid, Gas, Slurry), Actuator (Electric, Pneumatic, Hydraulic), Material (Steel, Aluminum, Nickel) - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Industrial Valve market was valued at USD 95.58 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 121.67 billion by 2029; it is expected to register a CAGR of 4.9%

The rising demand for valves from the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries, the establishment of smart cities globally, the rapid deployment of connected networks to monitor valve conditions and predict system failure, and the increasing need to establish new power plants and revamp existing ones are the key driving factors for the industrial valves market.

The Industrial Valve market is dominated by a few globally established players such as Emerson Electric Co. (US), SLB (US), Flowserve Corporation (US), IMI (UK), Valmet (Finland), Spirax Sarco Limited (UK), Crane Company (US), Kitz Corporation (Japan), KSB SE & CO. KGAA (Germany), Alfa Laval (Sweden), Curtiss-Wright Corporation (US), Parker Hannifin Corporation (US), Bray International (US), Baker Hughes Company (US), IDEX Corporation (US). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the Industrial Valve market and their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

The market in North America is to hold the second-largest market share in 2023. Key factor driving the North American market include increased R&D on actuators utilized in valves for automation and the increasing need for safety standards in industrial plants. R&D at the industry level is broadening the scope of industrial valve applications into the different industries, namely energy & power and chemical, within the US. Industrial valves are used as components in oil & gas, energy & power, and water & wastewater treatment industries to regulate the flow of the media through a system, to start and stop the flow, or to throttle it, ensuring safe and efficient process automation.



Control valve segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The industry is moving toward adopting automated valves and sophisticated monitoring technologies coordinated through a central control station. Control valves can be linked to an extended data network, enabling them to easily monitor an industrial plant's flow rates and operating conditions. For instance, in an oil & gas plant, connecting valves on a network allows distributed control, which enables operators to reconfigure piping and networking systems in the case of a blockage or damage to the pipeline network and ensures a safer working environment without stopping the production process.



Energy & power segment is likely to hold the second largest market in 2024

The energy & Power segment is expected to hold the second-largest share of the Industrial Valve market in 2024. The energy & power industry is witnessing a strong need to develop infrastructure to meet the growing energy demand. This trend allows manufacturers to design and develop their products adhering to industry requirements and standards. Valves, specifically with digital capabilities, are in demand for safety applications and critical operations.



Key Benefits to Buy the Report

Analysis of key drivers (Rising demand for valves from healthcare and pharmaceutical industries, Increasing need to establish new power plants and revamp existing ones, Rapid deployment of connected networks to monitor valve conditions and predict system failure, and Shifting focus of process industries toward adoption of automation solutions). Restraint (High capital investment and low-profit margin due to varying valve standards across regions, Customer dissatisfaction owing to higher lead time and late order delivery), Opportunity (Integration of industrial valves with IIoT and Industry 4.0, Rising demand for AI-integrated valves for intelligent water supply, and Increasing adoption of smart valves as replacement for outdated valves), Challenges (Focus of valve manufacturers on acquisitions affecting profit margins and cash flow, Fierce competition owing to reduced product differentiation).

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research and development activities, and new product launches in the Industrial Valve market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the Industrial Valve market across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products and services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Industrial Valve market.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 356 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $95.58 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $121.67 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.9% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Emerson Electric Co.

Slb

Flowserve Corporation

Imi

Crane Company

Valmet

Spirax Sarco Limited

Kitz Corporation

Ksb SE & Co. KGaA

Alfa Laval

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Parker Hannifin Corp.

Bray International

Baker Hughes Company

Idex

Circor International, Inc.

Rotork

Neway Valve

Velan Inc.

Danfoss

Georg Fischer Ltd.

Samsoncontrols.Net

Avk Holding A/S

Klinger Holding

Trillium Flow Technologies

Ebro Armaturen Gebr. Broer GmbH

Valvitalia Spa

Gefa Processtechnik GmbH

Avcon Controls Pvt Ltd.

Forbes Marshall

Frenstar

Ham-Let Group

Dwyer Instruments, LLC

Apollo Valves

Novel Valves India Pvt. Ltd

Industrial Valves

L&T Valves Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7vkk4w

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.