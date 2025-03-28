Romania Telecom Operators Intelligence Report 2025, Competitive Analysis of Orange, Vodafone, Telekom Romania, and RCS & RDS

Dublin, March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Romania Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in Romania today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2029. Published annually, the report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics, and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile, and pay-TV markets, as well as a review of key regulatory trends.



Total telecom and pay-TV service revenue in Romania, in terms of local currency, will grow at a CAGR of 0.1% over 2024-2029, driven by contribution from mobile data and fixed broadband segments. However, in terms of US$, the revenue will decline at a CAGR of 0.7% over the forecast period, due to local currency depreciation against the dollar. Mobile data service revenue will grow at a five-year CAGR of 4.1%, thanks to expanding mobile subscriber base, increasing mobile internet subscriptions, growing 4G subscriptions share, and projected growth in adoption of 5G subscriptions.



The Country Intelligence Report provides in-depth analysis of the following:

Demographic and macroeconomic context in Romania.

The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, DTT migration, IoT regulations, etc.

Telecom and pay-TV services market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, mobile data, and pay-TV markets.

The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the telecom and pay-TV services market as well as subscription market shares across segments.

Company snapshots: analysis of the financial position of leading service providers in the telecommunications and pay-TV markets.

Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts, as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook.

Key Highlights

The overall telecom and pay-TV services revenue in Romania, in terms of local currency, will grow at a CAGR of 0.1% over 2024-2029. However, in terms of US$, the revenue will decline at a CAGR of 0.7% over the period, due to local currency depreciation against the dollar.

Mobile data service revenue will grow at a five-year CAGR of 4.1%, thanks to expanding mobile subscriber base, increasing mobile internet subscriptions, growing 4G subscription share, and projected growth in adoption of 5G subscriptions.

Fixed broadband service revenue will grow at a CAGR of 1.2% across the forecast period, supported by subscription gains in fiber and fixed wireless lines and ongoing efforts from the government to expand broadband connectivity to reduce the digital divide.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market highlights



2. Operating Environment



3. Telecom services market outlook



4. Mobile services market



5. Fixed services market



6. Pay-TV services market



7. Competitive landscape and company snapshots



8. Appendix



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Orange Romania

Vodafone Romania

Telekom Romania

RCS & RDS

