Valeura Energy Inc.: Comment on Earthquake

SINGAPORE, March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valeura Energy Inc. (TSX:VLE, OTCQX:VLERF) ("Valeura" or the "Company") reports that all of its personnel are accounted for and safe following the recent earthquake in neighbouring Myanmar.

At approximately 13:30 local time on Friday March 28, 2025, a strong earthquake struck central Myanmar, approximately 1,000 km from Bangkok Thailand. While certain buildings in Thailand were damaged, Valeura has confirmed that all of its facilities in the offshore Gulf of Thailand remain operating safely, with no immediate indications of damage.

For further information, please contact:

Valeura Energy Inc. (General Corporate Enquiries)

+65 6373 6940

Sean Guest, President and CEO

Yacine Ben-Meriem, CFO

Contact@valeuraenergy.com

Valeura Energy Inc. (Investor and Media Enquiries)

+1 403 975 6752 / +44 7392 940495

Robin James Martin, Vice President, Communications and Investor Relations

IR@valeuraenergy.com

About the Company

Valeura Energy Inc. is a Canadian public company engaged in the exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas in Thailand and in Türkiye. The Company is pursuing a growth-oriented strategy and intends to re-invest into its producing asset portfolio and to deploy resources toward further organic and inorganic growth in Southeast Asia. Valeura aspires toward value accretive growth for stakeholders while adhering to high standards of environmental, social and governance responsibility.

Additional information relating to Valeura is also available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction, including where such offer would be unlawful. This news release is not for distribution or release, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Ireland, the Republic of South Africa or Japan or any other jurisdiction in which its publication or distribution would be unlawful.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This information is provided by Reach, the non-regulatory press release distribution service of RNS, part of the London Stock Exchange. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.