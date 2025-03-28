Philippines Future of Foodservice Markets to 2028: Focus on Quick-Service Restaurants, Full-Service Restaurants, Coffee & Tea Shops, and Pub, Club & Bars

Dublin, March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Philippines - The Future of Foodservice to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides an in-depth evaluation the Filipino foodservice market, including analysis of the key issues impacting on the industry.

Revenues in the foodservice profit sector totaled PHP773 billion ($14 billion) in 2023, after decreasing at a negative CAGR of 1.4% during 2018-23. The number of transactions fell at a negative CAGR of 2.1% over this period. However, the number of outlets increased at a negative CAGR of 0.1%.

The tourism, food, and accommodation sectors were hit hard by closures and operational restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021. As a result, businesses faced significant losses and increased debts in recent years. With the help of government support measures, the overall value of the foodservice sector will increase at a robust CAGR of 8.6% during 2023-28, while the number of transactions will rise at a CAGR of 5.5%.



This report includes:

Consumer insight and analysis to provide a clear view of prevailing need states, trends and demands of consumers, including segmentation analysis and channel preference, all fully supported by comprehensive market data and occasions and locations analytics.

In-depth analysis of channel performance, detailing the winning formats, with supporting analysis to provide comprehensive understanding of the reasons behind success and failure.

For each of the four key profit sector channels - QSR, FSR, coffee and tea shops, and pub, club & bar - a deep dive into the 'who', 'why', 'what', 'where' and 'what next'.

Analysis of major market player performance, and how each player is meeting the needs of consumers and dealing with changing market demands, with supporting case studies on key menu, service and format innovations.

Scope

Understanding the wider economic and social trends within a country; key to providing background when looking into a specific industry.

Profit sector channels:

A number of foodservice channels have been grouped together to form the "profit sector"; these include accommodation, leisure, restaurants, retail, travel, workplace, and pub, club & bar. This section will first go through overall trends in the sector, then "deep dive" into each of the four key channels. These channels are quick-service restaurant (QSR), full-service restaurant (FSR), coffee & tea shop, and pub, club & bar. The report structure for each of these channels is explained on the next page.

Cost sector channels:

A number of foodservice channels have been grouped together to form the "cost sector"; these include education, healthcare, military & civil defense, and welfare & services. This sector typically represents the state's foodservice operators. This section of the report will go through overall trends in the sector.

Reasons to Buy

Specific forecasts of the foodservice market over the next five years (2023-28) will give readers the ability to make informed business decisions through identifying emerging/declining markets.

Consumer segmentation detailing the desires of known consumers among all major foodservice channels (QSR, FSR, coffee & tea shop, and pub, club & bar) will allow readers understand the wants and needs of their target demographics.

Key Topics Covered:

Report Guide

Executive Summary

Macroeconomic Context

Macroeconomic Overview

Trends Landscape

Profit Sector - Consumer Behavior

Profit Sector Metrics

Key Metric Highlights

Value Share and Growth by Channel

Outlets and Transactions Growth by Channel

Operator Buying Volumes and Growth by Channel

Channel Historic and Future Growth Dynamics

Outlet-Type and Owner-Type Growth Dynamics

Quick-Service Restaurant (QSR)

Summary & Key Points

Metrics

Key Players

Who?

Why?

What?

Where?

What Next?

Full-Service Restaurant (FSR)

Summary & Key Points

Metrics

Key Players

Who?

Why?

What?

Where?

What Next?

Coffee & Tea Shop

Summary & Key Points

Metrics

Key Players

Who?

Why?

What?

Where?

What Next?

Pub, Club & Bar

Summary & Key Points

Metrics

Who?

Why?

What?

Where?

What Next?

Cost Sector Metrics

Cost Operator Trends - Historic and Future Growth

Data and Channel Share Breakdown

Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Jollibee Foods

Bounty Agro Ventures

Duskin

McDonald's

Yum! Brands

Shakey's Pizza Parlor

Brinker International

Starbucks Corporation

Dunkin' Donuts

Krispy Kreme

