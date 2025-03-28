Global Benzene Industry Outlook Report 2025-2030: Active and Planned Plants Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts - Asia to Dominate, Driven by Rapid Expansion in Automotives and Construction

Dublin, March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Benzene Industry Outlook to 2030 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Details of All Active and Planned Plants" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global benzene capacity is poised to grow considerably by 2030. Asia is set to dominate this growth, mainly driven by the region's rapid expansion in automotive and construction sectors. The top three countries in terms of benzene production in 2024 were China, the US and South Korea.



Scope

Global benzene capacity outlook by region from 2025 to 2030

Benzene planned and announced capacity additions by region, key countries, and key companies

Planned and announced capital expenditure outlook by region, and key countries

Key details of the benzene plants globally (capacity from 2020 to 2030)

Reasons to Buy

Obtain the most up-to-date information available on all active, planned, and announced benzene plants globally

Identify opportunities in the global benzene industry with the help of upcoming projects and capital expenditure outlook

Facilitate decision-making based on strong historical and outlook of benzene capacity data

Assess key project data of your peers and competitors

Key Topics Covered:



01. Global Benzene Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook

Key Highlights

02. Global Benzene Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Region

Global Benzene Capacity Contribution by Region

Global Planned and Announced Capacity Benzene Additions

Global Capex Spending on Planned and Announce Benzene Projects by Region

Global Top 10 Planned and Announced Benzene Plants

03. Global Benzene Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Country

Global Benzene Capacity Contributions by Key Countries, 2020-2030

Global Benzene Capacity Contribution by Key Countries, 2024

Benzene Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects by Key Countries

Benzene Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Projects by Key Countries

04. Global Benzene Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Company

Global Benzene Capacity Contribution by Key Companies, 2024

Global Benzene Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects by Top 10 Companies

05. Benzene Capacity and Capex Outlook in Asia

Benzene Capacity in Asia by Key Countries, 2020-2030

Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Benzene Projects in Asia

Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Benzene Projects in Asia by Country

06. Benzene Capacity Outlook in the Middle East

Benzene Capacity in the Middle East by Key Countries, 2020-2030

Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Benzene Projects in the Middle East

Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Benzene Projects in the Middle East by Country

07. Benzene Capacity Outlook in FSU

Benzene Capacity in FSU by Country, 2020-2030

Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Benzene Projects in FSU by Country

08. Benzene Capacity Outlook in Other Regions

Benzene Capacity in Europe by Key Countries, 2020-2030

Benzene Capacity in North America by Country, 2020-2030

Benzene Capacity in South America by Country, 2020-2030

09. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fuahlv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.