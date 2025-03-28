Global Benzene Industry Outlook Report 2025-2030: Active and Planned Plants Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts - Asia to Dominate, Driven by Rapid Expansion in Automotives and Construction

Dublin, March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Benzene Industry Outlook to 2030 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Details of All Active and Planned Plants" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global benzene capacity is poised to grow considerably by 2030. Asia is set to dominate this growth, mainly driven by the region's rapid expansion in automotive and construction sectors. The top three countries in terms of benzene production in 2024 were China, the US and South Korea.
Scope
- Global benzene capacity outlook by region from 2025 to 2030
- Benzene planned and announced capacity additions by region, key countries, and key companies
- Planned and announced capital expenditure outlook by region, and key countries
- Key details of the benzene plants globally (capacity from 2020 to 2030)
Reasons to Buy
- Obtain the most up-to-date information available on all active, planned, and announced benzene plants globally
- Identify opportunities in the global benzene industry with the help of upcoming projects and capital expenditure outlook
- Facilitate decision-making based on strong historical and outlook of benzene capacity data
- Assess key project data of your peers and competitors
Key Topics Covered:
01. Global Benzene Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook
- Key Highlights
02. Global Benzene Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Region
- Global Benzene Capacity Contribution by Region
- Global Planned and Announced Capacity Benzene Additions
- Global Capex Spending on Planned and Announce Benzene Projects by Region
- Global Top 10 Planned and Announced Benzene Plants
03. Global Benzene Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Country
- Global Benzene Capacity Contributions by Key Countries, 2020-2030
- Global Benzene Capacity Contribution by Key Countries, 2024
- Benzene Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects by Key Countries
- Benzene Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Projects by Key Countries
04. Global Benzene Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Company
- Global Benzene Capacity Contribution by Key Companies, 2024
- Global Benzene Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects by Top 10 Companies
05. Benzene Capacity and Capex Outlook in Asia
- Benzene Capacity in Asia by Key Countries, 2020-2030
- Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Benzene Projects in Asia
- Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Benzene Projects in Asia by Country
06. Benzene Capacity Outlook in the Middle East
- Benzene Capacity in the Middle East by Key Countries, 2020-2030
- Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Benzene Projects in the Middle East
- Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Benzene Projects in the Middle East by Country
07. Benzene Capacity Outlook in FSU
- Benzene Capacity in FSU by Country, 2020-2030
- Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Benzene Projects in FSU by Country
08. Benzene Capacity Outlook in Other Regions
- Benzene Capacity in Europe by Key Countries, 2020-2030
- Benzene Capacity in North America by Country, 2020-2030
- Benzene Capacity in South America by Country, 2020-2030
09. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fuahlv
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.