Global LNG Liquefaction Industry Report 2025-2030: Operating and Upcoming Terminals Capacity and Capital Expenditure - Geopolitics to Drive Capacity Growth

Dublin, March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global LNG Liquefaction Industry to 2030 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook with Details of All Operating and Upcoming Terminals" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global LNG liquefaction capacity is likely to more than double during the 2025 to 2030 outlook period. This growth is primarily driven by rising demand for natural gas, as it is seen as a transitional fuel that bridges the gap between traditional fossil fuels and renewable energy. Several other factors including carbon neutrality goals of the countries, technological advancements, and geopolitics also drive LNG liquefaction capacity growth during the outlook period.
Scope
- LNG liquefaction capacity data from 2020 to 2030, including train size (as of 2024), contracted and non-contracted capacity data (for 2025 to 2030)
- LNG liquefaction capacity additions (for both new build and expansion projects) at the global as well as the regional level by key countries for 2025 to 2030
- Capital expenditure outlook of liquefaction terminals (for both new build and expansion projects) at the global as well as the regional level by key countries and companies for 2025 to 2030
- Provides key details such as terminal name, operator name, and terminal status for all active, planned, and announced LNG liquefaction terminals globally in a separate Excel for 2020 to 2030
Reasons to Buy
- Obtain the most up-to-date information available on active, planned, and announced LNG liquefaction terminals globally
- Identify growth segments and opportunities in the liquefaction industry
- Facilitate decision-making based on strong historical and outlook of capacity data
- Assess key liquefaction LNG terminal data of your competitors
Key Topics Covered:
01. Global LNG Liquefaction Capacity Outlook
- Key Highlights
- Total LNG Liquefaction Capacity by Region
- Liquefaction Capacity Additions Through New and Existing Terminal Expansions by Region and Key Countries
- Regional Comparisons Based on Train Size and Liquefaction Capacity
- Regional Comparisons based on Contracted and Non-Contracted LNG Supply
- Top 10 Planned and Announced Liquefaction Terminals
02. Global LNG Liquefaction Capital Expenditure Outlook
- New Build and Expansion Capex of Liquefaction Terminals by Region
- Global New Build and Expansion Liquefaction Capex Outlook by Key Countries and Key Companies
03. Major Project Announcements and Cancellations
- Key Project Announcements
- Stalled and Cancelled Projects
04. North America LNG Liquefaction Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook
- LNG Liquefaction Capacity in North America by Key Countries
- North America - LNG Liquefaction Capacity Additions Through New and Existing Terminals by Key Countries
- North America - New Build and Expansion Capex Outlook of Liquefaction Terminals by Key Countries and Key Companies
05. FSU LNG Liquefaction Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook
- LNG Liquefaction Capacity in the FSU by Key Countries
- FSU - LNG Liquefaction Capacity Additions Through New and Existing Terminals by Key Countries
- FSU - New Build and Expansion Capex Outlook of Liquefaction Terminals by Key Countries and Key Companies
06. Middle East LNG Liquefaction Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook
- LNG Liquefaction Capacity in the Middle East by Key Countries
- Middle East - LNG Liquefaction Capacity Additions Through New and Existing Terminals by Key Countries
- Middle East - New Build and Expansion Capex Outlook of Liquefaction Terminals by Key Countries and Key Companies
07. Africa LNG Liquefaction Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook
- LNG Liquefaction Capacity in Africa by Key Countries
- Africa - LNG Liquefaction Capacity Additions Through New and Existing Terminals by Key Countries
- Africa - New Build and Expansion Capex Outlook of Liquefaction Terminals by Key Countries and Key Companies
08. Oceania LNG Liquefaction Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook
- LNG Liquefaction Capacity in Oceania by Key Countries
- Oceania - LNG Liquefaction Capacity Additions Through New and Existing Terminals by Key Countries
- Oceania - New Build and Expansion Capex Outlook of Liquefaction Terminals by Key Countries and Key Companies
09. Asia LNG Liquefaction Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook
- LNG Liquefaction Capacity in Asia by Key Countries
- Asia - LNG Liquefaction Capacity Additions Through New and Existing Terminals by Key Countries
- Asia - New Build and Expansion Capex Outlook of Liquefaction Terminals by Key Countries and Key Companies
10. South America LNG Liquefaction Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook
- LNG Liquefaction Capacity in South America by Key Countries
- South America - LNG Liquefaction Capacity Additions Through New and Existing Terminals by Key Countries
- South America - New Build and Expansion Capex Outlook of Liquefaction Terminals by Key Countries and Key Companies
11. LNG Liquefaction Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook of Other Regions
- LNG Liquefaction Capacity in the Caribbean by Key Countries
- LNG Liquefaction Capacity in Europe by Key Countries
12. Appendix
