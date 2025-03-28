Global LNG Liquefaction Industry Report 2025-2030: Operating and Upcoming Terminals Capacity and Capital Expenditure - Geopolitics to Drive Capacity Growth

Dublin, March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global LNG Liquefaction Industry to 2030 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook with Details of All Operating and Upcoming Terminals" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global LNG liquefaction capacity is likely to more than double during the 2025 to 2030 outlook period. This growth is primarily driven by rising demand for natural gas, as it is seen as a transitional fuel that bridges the gap between traditional fossil fuels and renewable energy. Several other factors including carbon neutrality goals of the countries, technological advancements, and geopolitics also drive LNG liquefaction capacity growth during the outlook period.



Scope

LNG liquefaction capacity data from 2020 to 2030, including train size (as of 2024), contracted and non-contracted capacity data (for 2025 to 2030)

LNG liquefaction capacity additions (for both new build and expansion projects) at the global as well as the regional level by key countries for 2025 to 2030

Capital expenditure outlook of liquefaction terminals (for both new build and expansion projects) at the global as well as the regional level by key countries and companies for 2025 to 2030

Provides key details such as terminal name, operator name, and terminal status for all active, planned, and announced LNG liquefaction terminals globally in a separate Excel for 2020 to 2030

Key Topics Covered:



01. Global LNG Liquefaction Capacity Outlook

Key Highlights

Total LNG Liquefaction Capacity by Region

Liquefaction Capacity Additions Through New and Existing Terminal Expansions by Region and Key Countries

Regional Comparisons Based on Train Size and Liquefaction Capacity

Regional Comparisons based on Contracted and Non-Contracted LNG Supply

Top 10 Planned and Announced Liquefaction Terminals

02. Global LNG Liquefaction Capital Expenditure Outlook

New Build and Expansion Capex of Liquefaction Terminals by Region

Global New Build and Expansion Liquefaction Capex Outlook by Key Countries and Key Companies

03. Major Project Announcements and Cancellations

Key Project Announcements

Stalled and Cancelled Projects

04. North America LNG Liquefaction Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook

LNG Liquefaction Capacity in North America by Key Countries

North America - LNG Liquefaction Capacity Additions Through New and Existing Terminals by Key Countries

North America - New Build and Expansion Capex Outlook of Liquefaction Terminals by Key Countries and Key Companies

05. FSU LNG Liquefaction Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook

LNG Liquefaction Capacity in the FSU by Key Countries

FSU - LNG Liquefaction Capacity Additions Through New and Existing Terminals by Key Countries

FSU - New Build and Expansion Capex Outlook of Liquefaction Terminals by Key Countries and Key Companies

06. Middle East LNG Liquefaction Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook

LNG Liquefaction Capacity in the Middle East by Key Countries

Middle East - LNG Liquefaction Capacity Additions Through New and Existing Terminals by Key Countries

Middle East - New Build and Expansion Capex Outlook of Liquefaction Terminals by Key Countries and Key Companies

07. Africa LNG Liquefaction Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook

LNG Liquefaction Capacity in Africa by Key Countries

Africa - LNG Liquefaction Capacity Additions Through New and Existing Terminals by Key Countries

Africa - New Build and Expansion Capex Outlook of Liquefaction Terminals by Key Countries and Key Companies

08. Oceania LNG Liquefaction Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook

LNG Liquefaction Capacity in Oceania by Key Countries

Oceania - LNG Liquefaction Capacity Additions Through New and Existing Terminals by Key Countries

Oceania - New Build and Expansion Capex Outlook of Liquefaction Terminals by Key Countries and Key Companies

09. Asia LNG Liquefaction Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook

LNG Liquefaction Capacity in Asia by Key Countries

Asia - LNG Liquefaction Capacity Additions Through New and Existing Terminals by Key Countries

Asia - New Build and Expansion Capex Outlook of Liquefaction Terminals by Key Countries and Key Companies

10. South America LNG Liquefaction Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook

LNG Liquefaction Capacity in South America by Key Countries

South America - LNG Liquefaction Capacity Additions Through New and Existing Terminals by Key Countries

South America - New Build and Expansion Capex Outlook of Liquefaction Terminals by Key Countries and Key Companies

11. LNG Liquefaction Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook of Other Regions

LNG Liquefaction Capacity in the Caribbean by Key Countries

LNG Liquefaction Capacity in Europe by Key Countries

12. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hfmvi2

