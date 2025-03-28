Military Wearables Market Skyrockets to $5.93 Billion by 2031 | CAGR of 3.9%, Dominated by Tech Giants - ASELSAN, BAE Systems plc and Bionic Power Inc | The Insight Partners

US & Canada, March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, “the global Military Wearables Market Size and Forecast (2025 - 2031), Global and Regional Share, Trend, and Growth Opportunity Analysis Report Coverage: By Product Type (Eyewear, Headwear, Wristwear, Bodywear, Others); End User (Airborne Forces, Land Forces, Naval Forces), and Geography”.





The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. Trade shows are a robust platform that allows companies to showcase their entire business at one booth, raising company awareness among customers. This is further boosting the market growth.





Market Overview and Growth Trajectory:

Military Wearables Market Growth: The military wearables market is expected to reach US$ 5.93 Billion by 2031 from US$ 4.53 Billion in 2024; it is expected to record a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period. With the increasing innovation and rising threat of terrorist attacks at night, the adoption of night vision devices is also rising. Likewise, thermal imaging helps soldiers locate a target in poor visibility conditions. Thermal imaging night vision devices are gaining popularity across the globe to strengthen individual warfighter systems. Night vision devices provide soldiers with greater situational awareness by illuminating their surroundings during nighttime operations. Earlier, night vision devices used relatively heavier components, adding weight to a soldier. Various market players are now introducing lightweight night vision products. For example, ACTinBlack has developed a lightweight binocular night vision device with high optical performance and an ergonomic design. In October 2023, Thermoteknix Systems, a US-based thermal imaging and augmented reality (AR) company, launched a night-vision solution called the Fused Night Vision Goggle with advanced Augmented Reality (FNVG-AR). FNVG-AR system is a lightweight binocular night vision goggle (NVG) integrated with advanced technology-based next-generation 16 mm white phosphor night vision tubes and a high-resolution thermal imager.

Rise in Strategic Initiatives by Key Players: In various regions, majorly in European and North American countries, army forces are looking forward to equipping their soldiers with optical night vision devices, personnel protective equipment, and advanced intelligence capabilities. For instance, in September 2024, The UK's Ministry of Defence (MOD) signed a contract to procure night vision devices valued at US$ 155.54 million. The Night Vision Devices procurement contract was signed under the Multi-Supplier Framework Agreement (FA) for seven years, with overall delivery dated October 2031. The framework is designed to offer the UK's Front-Line Commanders with advanced night vision technologies to support the operational requirements. Increasing government initiatives to develop and adopt advanced technologies-based lightweight night vision devices have created massive demand for the military wearables market growth. For instance, in January 2022, The Defence Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the US Department of Defence selected 10 defense and university research teams for the development of lightweight night vision optics for American military soldiers. The department designed the Enhanced Night Vision in Eyeglass Form (ENVision) program to adopt the new technology to develop night vision systems.





Geographical Insights: In 2023, North America led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Asia Pacific and Europe, respectively. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Military Wearables Market Segmentation, Applications, Geographical Insights:

Based on product type, the military wearables market is segmented into eyewear, headwear, wristwear, bodywear, others. The eyewear segment held the largest market share in 2024.





By End User, the military wearables market is segregated into airborne forces, land forces, naval forces. The land forces segment held a larger share of the market in 2024.









Key Players and Competitive Landscape:

The Military Wearables Market is characterized by the presence of several major players, including:

ASELSAN

BAE Systems plc

Bionic Power Inc.

Elbit Systems Ltd

General Dynamics Corporation

L3Harris Technologies Inc

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Company

TE Connectivity Ltd.





These companies are adopting strategies such as new product launches, joint ventures, and geographical expansion to maintain their competitive edge in the market.





Military Wearables Market Recent Developments and Innovations:

“U.S. Army unveils new AI/ML and wearables contracts for innovative small businesses.”





Conclusion:

The US Army requires thousands of new, low-cost night vision devices for their military vehicle drivers and other combat troops. The US Army has focused on improving the situational awareness of combat units and infantry by developing systems such as Microsoft IVAS and Enhanced Night Vision Goggle-Binoculars. In March 2021, the US Army awarded a US$ 22 billion contract to Microsoft Corporation for producing IVAS and Enhanced Night Vision Goggle for around 120,000 soldiers in combat units. These goggles are designed to equip combat troops with a head-up display that allows them to view tactical maps and weapon sight. In 2022, the US Army budget requested a total of 108,251 sets of night vision devices to cover infantry, reconnaissance, and combat engineers in the coming years. Thus, high budget allocation for advanced military systems and equipment procurement, territorial disputes among the countries, and the increasing number of attacks accelerate the adoption of night vision optoelectronic devices.

