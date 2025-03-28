Middle East and Africa Household Products Industry Report 2024: $20+ Billion Opportunities by 2028 Featuring Unilever, Henkel, Reckitt Benckiser, S.C. Johnson & Son, and Procter & Gamble

Dublin, March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Opportunities in the Middle East and Africa Household Products Industry 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Middle East and Africa household products industry was valued at $20.2 billion in 2023 and is forecast to record a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.5%, to reach $21.8 billion in 2028.

In volume terms, the region is expected to record a CAGR of 2% during 2023-28 (the forecast period). Textile washing products was the largest category in the Middle East and Africa household products industry in 2023, generating sales of $8.5 billion and registering a 42% share of the overall industry. Tissue & hygiene was the second-leading category, accounting for a 27.9% value share.



With growing concerns around health and environment among consumers, there has been an increase in demand for household products that have a lower impact on the environment and have naturally derived ingredients. Consumers are looking for multi-functional products with toxin-free ingredients and are avoiding harmful chemicals. As a result, manufacturers are formulating household products that are sustainable and contain safe ingredients.

Scope



This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Middle East and Africa household products industry, analyzing data from 23 countries in the region. It includes analysis on the following:

Market environment: Includes industry size, market size, and growth analysis by category.

High-potential countries analysis: Indicates changing share of value consumption of various household products by category across high-potential countries in the Middle East and Africa region. It also provides a risk-reward analysis of four countries across the region based on market assessment, economic development, sociodemographic factors, governance indicators, and technological infrastructure.

Country deep dive: Provides the overview and key trends across high-potential countries.

Success stories: This section features some of the most compelling household products manufacturers, brands, products, and marketing campaigns in the Middle East and Africa region. It also provides a better understanding of how certain manufacturers achieved success in the industry.

Competitive environment: Provides an overview of leading companies in the Middle East and Africa region, as well as analyzing the growth of private label in the region.

Distribution analysis: Provides analysis on the leading distribution channels in the Middle East and Africa household products industry in 2023. It covers six distribution channels: hypermarkets & supermarkets, convenience stores, B-2-B supply, cash & carries and warehouse clubs, e-retailers, and others. Others include parapharmacies/drugstores, direct sellers, department stores, and other channels.

Packaging analysis*: The report provides percentage share (2023) and growth analysis (during 2018-23) for various pack materials, pack types, closures, and primary outer types based on volume sales (by pack units) of household products.

Challenges and future outlook: Provides the challenges and outlook pertaining to the Middle East and Africa household products industry.

Select industry metrics: Provides insights on patent filings, job analytics by country and theme, and on global deals.

Reasons to Buy

Manufacturing and retailers seek latest information on how the market is evolving to formulate their sales and marketing strategies. There is also demand for authentic market data with a high level of detail. This report has been created to provide its readers with up-to-date information and analysis to uncover emerging opportunities of growth within the sector in the region

The report provides a detailed analysis of the countries in the region, covering the key challenges, competitive landscape and demographic analysis, that can help companies gain insight into the country specific nuances

The analysts have also placed a significant emphasis on the key trends that drive consumer choice and the future opportunities that can be explored in the region, than can help companies in revenue expansion

To gain competitive intelligence about leading brands in the sector in the region with information about their market share and growth rates

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Environment

Market Size Analysis - Middle East and Africa Compared with Other Regions

Value and Volume Growth Analysis by Region

Middle East and Africa Market Growth Analysis by Country

Middle East and Africa Market Growth Analysis by Categories

High-Potential Countries Analysis

Methodology - Identifying High-Potential Countries

Top Four High-Potential Countries in Middle East and Africa

Overview of High-Potential Countries in Middle East and Africa

Value Share Analysis of Household Products Categories

Change in Value Consumption Levels by Country and Category

Per Capita Consumption Analysis

Per Capita Expenditure Analysis

Country Deep Dive

Overview of the Kuwait Household Products Industry

Key Trends in the Kuwait Household Products Industry

Overview of the Qatar Household Products Industry

Key Trends in the Qatar Household Products Industry

Overview of the Saudi Arabia Household Products Industry

Key Trends in the Saudi Arabia Household Products Industry

Overview of the UAE Household Products Industry

Key Trends in the UAE Household Products Industry

Success Stories

About Success Stories

Case Study: Gento Cleaner and Disinfectant

Case Study: Glade Air Freshener Spray

Case Study: Bidco Whitestar Magic Washing Detergent

Competitive Environment

Leading Companies' Shares in the Middle East and Africa Household Products Industry

Brand Share Analysis of Top Five Companies

Leading Companies in the Middle East and Africa Household Products Industry

Leading Brands in the Middle East and Africa Household Products Industry

Private Label Penetration in the Middle East and Africa Household Products Industry

Distribution Analysis

Leading Distribution Channels by Country

Leading Distribution Channels by Category

Packaging Analysis

Growth Analysis by Key Pack Material and Pack Type

Growth Analysis by Closure Type and Primary Outer Type

Challenges and Future Outlook

Key Challenges in the Middle East and Africa Household Products Industry

Future Outlook of the Middle East and Africa Household Products Industry

Select Industry Metrics

Middle East and Africa Patent Filings

Middle East and Africa Filings by Company

Global Patent Filings

Middle East and Africa Job Analytics by Company

Middle East and Africa Job Analytics by Theme

Global Deals

