Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

FIXING OF COUPON RATES 28 March 2025

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 1 April 2025

Effective from 1 April 2025, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S and Totalkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 1 April 2025 to 30 June 2025:

Uncapped bonds

DK0009536609, (32H), maturity in 2025, new rate as at 1 April 2025: 2.6880% pa

DK0009538738, (32H), maturity in 2026, new rate as at 1 April 2025: 3.1010% pa

DK0009542920, (32H), maturity in 2026, new rate as at 1 April 2025: 2.9210% pa

DK0009544033, (32H), maturity in 2025, new rate as at 1 April 2025: 2.4493% pa

DK0009544116, (32H), maturity in 2026, new rate as at 1 April 2025: 2.8980% pa

DK0009544389, (32G), maturity in 2026, new rate as at 1 April 2025: 3.0680% pa

DK0009545279, (32H), maturity in 2027, new rate as at 1 April 2025: 2.5793% pa

DK0009545865, (32H), maturity in 2027, new rate as at 1 April 2025: 2.9510% pa

DK0009547135, (32H), maturity in 2028, new rate as at 1 April 2025: 2.8710% pa

DK0009547994, (32H), maturity in 2028, new rate as at 1 April 2025: 2.8680% pa

DK0009548612, (32H), maturity in 2028, new rate as at 1 April 2025: 2.8510% pa

Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at investor_relations@nykredit.dk or Press Officer Peter Klaaborg, tel +45 44 55 14 94.

