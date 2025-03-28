Zinc Iodide (CAS 10139-47-6) Industry Report 2025: Global and Regional Market Trends 2019-2024 and Forecasts 2025-2029 - Manufacturers, Market Prices, Patents, Down-stream Industries

Dublin, March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Zinc Iodide (CAS 10139-47-6) Industry Research 2025: Global and Regional Market Trends 2019-2024 and Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report on Zinc iodide provides comprehensive insights, including general information, synonyms, chemical composition, safety, hazards, handling, storage, and toxicological and ecological details, along with transport information. This in-depth study serves as a vital resource for understanding the Zinc iodide market landscape and its growth potential worldwide.



It explores various applications and examines manufacturing methods, supported by an analysis of relevant patents. The global market analysis covers constraints, drivers, and opportunities from 2019 to 2024, supply and demand dynamics, suppliers and regional overviews across Europe, Asia, North America, and other regions.



The report forecasts future trends and supply-demand scenarios up to 2029, with detailed market predictions by region. Additionally, it analyzes market prices across different regions and evaluates the end-use sectors for Zinc iodide.



The Zinc iodide global market report covers the following key points:

Zinc iodide description, applications and related patterns

Zinc iodide market drivers and challenges

Zinc iodide manufacturers and distributors

Zinc iodide prices

Zinc iodide end-users

Zinc iodide downstream industries trends

Key questions answered in the report:

What were the main trends of the global Zinc iodide market in 2019-2024?

What was the size of the global Zinc iodide market in 2019-2024?

Who are the main players in the global Zinc iodide market?

Which drivers and challenges will determine the development of the global Zinc iodide market during 2025-2029?

What will the CAGRs be for the global product industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1. ZINC IODIDE

1.1. General information, synonyms

1.2. Composition, chemical structure

1.3. Safety information

1.4. Hazards identification

1.5. Handling and storage

1.6. Toxicological & ecological information

1.7. Transport information



2. ZINC IODIDE APPLICATIONS



3. ZINC IODIDE MANUFACTURING METHODS



4. ZINC IODIDE PATENTS



5. ZINC IODIDE WORLD MARKET ANALYSIS

5.1. Zinc iodide market constraints, drivers and opportunities in 2019-2024

5.2. Zinc iodide supply/demand in 2019-2024

5.3. Zinc iodide market overview by region - Europe, Asia, North America, etc.



6. MANUFACTURERS OF ZINC IODIDE

6.1. Zinc iodide manufacturers in Europe

6.2. Zinc iodide manufacturers in Asia

6.3. Zinc iodide manufacturers in North America

6.4. Zinc iodide manufacturers in RoW



7. SUPPLIERS OF ZINC IODIDE

7.1. Zinc iodide suppliers in Europe

7.2. Zinc iodide suppliers in Asia

7.3. Zinc iodide suppliers in North America

7.4. Zinc iodide suppliers in RoW



8. ZINC IODIDE WORLD MARKET FORECAST

8.1. Future trends in global Zinc iodide market

8.2. Zinc iodide supply/demand forecast to 2029

8.3. Zinc iodide market forecast to 2029 by region (Europe, Asia, North America, etc.)



9. ZINC IODIDE MARKET PRICES

9.1. Zinc iodide prices in Europe

9.2. Zinc iodide prices in Asia

9.3. Zinc iodide prices in North America

9.4. Zinc iodide prices in RoW



10. ZINC IODIDE END-USE SECTOR



