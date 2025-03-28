ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc: Issue of Equity

ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc (the “Company”)





28 March 2025

Issue of equity

The Directors of ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc announce an allotment on 28 March 2025 of ordinary shares of 1.6187p each ("Ordinary Shares") pursuant to the offer for subscription that opened on 6 November 2024.

3,236,029 Ordinary Shares were allotted at an average price of 52.50p, based on the latest net asset value of 50.45p, being the net asset value per Ordinary Share as at 30 November 2024 adjusted for the dividend of 1.25p paid on 17 January 2025.

Application for the Issue Shares to be admitted to the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities will be made shortly.

These shares will rank pari passu with existing Ordinary Shares.

Following these allotments, the issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company is 322,150,634 Ordinary Shares.

Beringea LLP

Company Secretary

Telephone 020 7845 7820

