NANO Nuclear Energy Bolsters the Engineering Team Overseeing the Development of its ODIN™ Microreactor with Three Additional Leading Professionals

New York, N.Y., March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NNE) (“NANO Nuclear” or “the Company”), a leading advanced nuclear energy and technology company focused on developing clean energy solutions, today announced that three additional professionals have joined its U.K.-based nuclear science and engineering partner Cambridge AtomWorks, led by Professors Ian Farnan and Eugene Shwageraus. Cambridge AtomWorks personnel are leading the development of NANO Nuclear’s ODIN™, a low-pressure coolant microreactor.

Radwan Nassim Kheroua joins as a Nuclear Systems Engineer, Luke Godfrey as a Senior Nuclear Engineer, and Jake Miles as a Nuclear Engineer. Their appointments finalize NANO Nuclear’s latest round of additions to its engineering team, building on the previously announced roles for Andrew Steer, Ph.D., as NANO Nuclear’s Head of Regulatory Engagement and James Leybourn and Simon Boddington as Senior Nuclear Engineers.

Mr. Kheroua previously served as a Research Engineer in Reactor Thermal-Hydraulic Modeling at Framatome, where he carried out his first industrial research in nuclear fusion, working on plasma physics at CEA Cadarache and tritium monitoring with the United Kingdom Atomic Energy Authority’s Culham Centre for Fusion Energy (UKAEA CCFE). He brings extensive expertise in reactor accident analysis and fuel safety case justification.

Mr. Godfrey previously served as Lead Thermohydraulic Engineer at Moltex, focusing on molten salt heat transfer, coupled reactor system modeling, and safety case development. During his time at Moltex, he was integral to designing the SSRW and FLEX reactors, leading thermal hydraulics, developing coupled simulation tools, contributing to safety cases development, planning verification and validation activities, and designing key experiments.

Mr. Miles earned a BSc in Physics from the University of Leeds and later completed a Master’s degree in Nuclear Energy at the University of Cambridge. He briefly researched reactor physics and shutdown systems for high-temperature gas-cooled reactors before transitioning to the nuclear maritime industry, where he specialized in modeling and simulation of Molten Chloride Fast Reactors and their systems. In his new role, he will focus on shielding design and core optimization for the ODIN microreactor, supporting the technology’s ongoing development.

“We are very pleased to continue expanding our engineering team with some of the top talent in the field of nuclear energy,” said Professor Ian Farnan, Lead of Nuclear Fuel Cycle, Radiation and Materials of NANO Nuclear. “These additions bring us a wealth of technical knowledge and a deep understanding of nuclear technologies that will be leveraged to support the development and advancement of our proprietary microreactor systems.”

“With the additions of Mr. Kheroua, Mr. Godfrey and Mr. Miles, together with our other recent hires, I believe we are assembling a leading team of nuclear engineers,” said Professor Eugene Shwageraus, Lead of Nuclear Reactor Engineering of NANO Nuclear. “Their specialized expertise further strengthens our design process and supports a robust development schedule, ensuring we continue building on our momentum effectively.”

As NANO Nuclear continues to expand its operations, it remains committed to developing cutting-edge nuclear solutions that redefine the global energy landscape. The addition of Mr. Kheroua, Mr. Godfrey and Mr. Miles' cutting-edge engineering talent will support NANO Nuclear’s endeavors to tackle the particular challenges associated with the ongoing development of the proprietary ‘ZEUS’ and ‘ODIN’ microreactors, as well as the KRONOS MMR™ Energy System and the LOKI MMR™ high-efficiency nuclear systems for remote and off-grid applications.

“It is a pleasure to welcome our newest additions to the engineering team overseeing the development of the ODIN microreactor,” said James Walker, Chief Executive Officer of NANO Nuclear. “We’ve assembled a group of highly skilled professionals for this project, and I’m confident their arrival will significantly accelerate our development timeline and strengthen the ODIN microreactor’s path toward demonstration, regulatory approval and ultimately commercialization.”

About NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc.

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NNE) is an advanced technology-driven nuclear energy company seeking to become a commercially focused, diversified, and vertically integrated company across five business lines: (i) cutting edge portable and other microreactor technologies, (ii) nuclear fuel fabrication, (iii) nuclear fuel transportation, (iv) nuclear applications for space and (v) nuclear industry consulting services. NANO Nuclear believes it is the first portable nuclear microreactor company to be listed publicly in the U.S.

Led by a world-class nuclear engineering team, NANO Nuclear’s reactor products in development include patented KRONOS MMR™ Energy System, a stationary high-temperature gas-cooled reactor that is in construction permit pre-application engagement U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) in collaboration with University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign (UIUC), “ZEUS”, a solid core battery reactor, and “ODIN”, a low-pressure coolant reactor, and the space focused, portable LOKI MMR™, each representing advanced developments in clean energy solutions that are portable, on-demand capable, advanced nuclear microreactors.

Advanced Fuel Transportation Inc. (AFT), a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, is led by former executives from the largest transportation company in the world aiming to build a North American transportation company that will provide commercial quantities of HALEU fuel to small modular reactors, microreactor companies, national laboratories, military, and DOE programs. Through NANO Nuclear, AFT is the exclusive licensee of a patented high-capacity HALEU fuel transportation basket developed by three major U.S. national nuclear laboratories and funded by the Department of Energy. Assuming development and commercialization, AFT is expected to form part of the only vertically integrated nuclear fuel business of its kind in North America.

HALEU Energy Fuel Inc. (HEF), a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, is focusing on the future development of a domestic source for a High-Assay, Low-Enriched Uranium (HALEU) fuel fabrication pipeline for NANO Nuclear’s own microreactors as well as the broader advanced nuclear reactor industry.

NANO Nuclear Space Inc. (NNS), a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, is exploring the potential commercial applications of NANO Nuclear’s developing micronuclear reactor technology in space. NNS is focusing on applications such as the LOKI MMR™ system and other power systems for extraterrestrial projects and human sustaining environments, and potentially propulsion technology for long haul space missions. NNS’ initial focus will be on cis-lunar applications, referring to uses in the space region extending from Earth to the area surrounding the Moon's surface.

