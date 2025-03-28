Coherent Announces General Availability of 800G ZR/ZR+ QSFP-DD Transceiver

SAXONBURG, Pa., March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), a global leader in photonics, announces general availability of its 800G ZR/ZR+ transceiver in QSFP-DD form factor. This launch reinforces the company’s commitment to next-generation optical networking.

The 800G ZR/ZR+ addresses increasing demand for high-speed, efficient, and scalable metro, regional, and data center interconnect applications. Its pluggable form factor supports IP-over-DWDM deployments, enabling seamless integration into high-capacity routers and Ethernet switches. By eliminating standalone transport equipment, network operators achieve significant reductions in capital and operational costs.

Supporting multiple operational modes, the module delivers 800G ZR/ZR+ transmission spanning more than 500 km in ZR mode, beyond 1000 km in high-performance ZR+ modes with probabilistic shaping and over 2000 km at lower data rates. Its advanced IC-TROSA optical engine utilizes proprietary Indium Phosphide (InP) chip technology, providing transmitter optical output power of –7dBm for OIF 800ZR and 0dBm for ROADM-based line systems. Unlike silicon photonics-based solutions, these performance levels are achieved without additional Erbium-Doped Fiber Amplifiers (EDFAs) or tunable optical filters, thus reducing complexity, and lowering costs. "The availability of our 800G ZR/ZR+ QSFP-DD module marks another significant step in delivering innovative, high-performance solutions that address the evolving needs of optical networks,” said Dr. Beck Mason, Executive Vice President, Telecommunications at Coherent.

“The advent of small form factor pluggable coherent optics and IPoDWDM optimized routers is fueling a profound transformation of how networks are designed and implemented,” said AE Natarajan, Executive Vice President, Chief Development Officer, Juniper Networks. “Our journey to create a comprehensive portfolio of IPoDWDM-optimized solutions has been greatly enhanced and accelerated by our collaboration with Coherent. With Coherent’s 800G ZR/ZR+ 0dBm QSFP-DD optics, combined with Juniper’s industry-leading 800G routing solutions (e.g., PTX10002-36QDD), customers can achieve lower total cost of ownership (TCO) across cloud and AI data center applications spanning core, regional, and metro networks.”

“More than 70% of the coherent bandwidth deployed in 2024 was in pluggables, and that percentage will continue growing as AI drives data center interconnect bandwidth,” said Dr. Scott Wilkinson, Lead Analyst at Cignal AI. “The high output power option and extended reach of Coherent’s QSFP-DD module will further expand the market into existing hyperscale and service provider ROADM networks.”

The 800G ZR/ZR+ module leverages common manufacturing processes established for the company’s successful 400G products, facilitating streamlined production and customer migration to higher-capacity coherent optics.



Visit Coherent booth #1519 at OFC 2025 in San Francisco April 1-3 to learn more about our high-performance optical networking solutions.

About Coherent

Coherent empowers market innovators to define the future through breakthrough technologies, from materials to systems. We deliver innovations that resonate with our customers in diversified applications for the industrial, communications, electronics, and instrumentation markets. Coherent has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. For more information, please visit us at coherent.com.

Media Contact :

innovations@coherent.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7c963059-e53a-47d6-8478-8f833f7d0df0