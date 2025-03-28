Kornit Digital Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2024

ROSH-HA`AYIN, Israel, March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kornit Digital LTD. (NASDAQ: KRNT) (“Kornit Digital ” or the “Company”), a global pioneer in sustainable, on-demand digital fashion and textile production technologies, today announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The annual report, which contains Kornit Digital's audited financial statements, can be accessed at the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov, as well as via the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.kornit.com/financial-information/sec-filings.

The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report on Form 20-F, including its complete audited financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders upon request to Jared Maymon, Global Head of Investor Relations, at Jared.Maymon@kornit.com.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ: KRNT) is a worldwide market leader in sustainable, on-demand, digital fashion, and textile production technologies. The company offers end-to-end solutions including digital printing systems, inks, consumables, software, and fulfillment services through its global fulfillment network. Headquartered in Israel with offices in the USA, Europe, and Asia Pacific, Kornit Digital serves customers in more than 100 countries and states worldwide. To learn more about how Kornit Digital is boldly transforming the world of fashion and textiles, visit www.kornit.com.



