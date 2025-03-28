Syracuse Lemon PGI: 102 million consumers reached in Italy, Poland and Romania

SYRACUSE, Sicily, March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 102 million consumers reached in Italy, Poland and Romania through a strategic mix of communication activities, digital marketing and international events. These are the numbers of the first year of activity of the LemON campaign, the project for the promotion of the Syracuse IGP Lemon, co-financed by the European Union.

The Syracuse PGI Lemon also landed for the first time on the RAI networks with a 15-second spot that reached 31 million contacts with 267 airings, achieving a 40% reach on the target audience of buyers. A result that consolidated the product's notoriety and its positioning in the market.

But LemOn did not stop there: the project also played a leading role at Fruit Logistica Berlin, one of the key international trade fairs in the fruit and vegetable sector. In addition to the presence with a dedicated stand in the CSO Italy area, a workshop dedicated to the Syracuse PGI Lemon and a series of B2B meetings with operators from Italy, Poland, and Romania were organised during the event, with the aim of fostering new business opportunities.

On the digital front, the campaign recorded over 400 thousand interactions on the social pages, with 4 million impressions and almost 40 thousand clicks to the website, confirming a strong involvement from the public. On a global level, the media impact was equally significant: more than 3,000 journalists in the three target countries were reached, with the publication of more than 300 articles and an overall readership of more than 90 million.

The campaign conquered the most strategic spaces of Italian rail transport with a major out-of-home advertising operation in the main stations of Milan and Rome. With 15 days of presence, a 19-hour daily schedule, and a reach of 12 million people, this activity guaranteed exceptional visibility to the Syracuse PGI Lemon. To this was added an influencer marketing campaign involving 8 creators from all over Italy, engaged in the creation of innovative recipes that exalted every part of the lemon. The campaign will also be extended in the coming months to Poland and Romania, involving as many creators, to create international recipes that combine the different culinary traditions with the zero waste soul of the Syracuse PGI Lemon.

LemOn's first year ends with impressive numbers and the awareness of having laid solid foundations for the future. The project will continue over the next two years, increasingly strengthening commercial relations with Romania and Poland.

News about the Consortium for the Protection of Syracuse Lemon PGI.

The Consorzio di Tutela del Limone di Siracusa IGP is one of the most important citrus growing communities in Europe. Formed on July 13, 2000, it includes 163 consortium members: 130 producers, 60 packers, 36 users and 62 ambassadors, for a vocated area of 1,450.91 hectares, representing 32% of Italian production. At the production level, the Consortium represents 100% of the production of Limone di Siracusa PGI, and at the national level 3 lemons out of 100 come from the Syracuse area. The Consortium's tasks include identifying the production areas and varieties to be subject to protection, supervising activities in the area of origin and in the markets on the correct use of the name "Limone di Siracusa IGP," and carrying out promotional initiatives in Italy and abroad aimed at spreading knowledge, the image of the product and the IGP trademark.

Funded by the European Union. However, the views expressed belong to the author(s) alone and do not necessarily reflect the views of the European Union or the European Research Executive Agency (REA). Neither the European Union nor the granting administration can be held responsible for them.

