Geologist Kevin Pasternak Joins CDM Smith

Austin, TX, March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kevin Pasternak, PG has joined CDM Smith in the environmental services group as a principal and geologist based in Austin, Texas. Pasternak has 26 years of professional experience in hydrogeology, environmental site investigation, characterization, soil and groundwater remediation, aquifer testing, and remedial design. He has managed and led projects with an emphasis on site specific hydrogeologic models, Light Nonaqueous Phase Liquid (LNAPL) remediation, monitored natural attenuation and risk-based action levels.

Pasternak is a professional geologist licensed in Arizona, Texas and Wyoming who brings a wealth of project experience from across the United States. His experience includes serving as lead hydrogeologist for a LNAPL recovery system in Corpus Christi, Texas. As the project hydrogeologist, Pasternak designed, installed, and managed the operation, maintenance and monitoring of 56 soil vapor extraction and multiphase extraction wells that successfully reduced the apparent LNAPL thickness from over 5 feet to zero feet within a 15-acre area. At another project, he developed a hydrogeologic conceptual site model (HCSM) for the upper groundwater-bearing unit (GWBU) at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas. The HCSM was used to determine the groundwater resource classification under the Texas Risk Reduction Program and established the upper GWBU as a Class 3 groundwater resource, not usable as drinking water at a base-wide scale.

“We are excited to have Kevin onboard as a senior hydrogeologist. With 26 years of experience in subsurface investigations, groundwater hydrogeology, and extensive work with federal clients, Kevin's expertise will be a tremendous asset to our team,” stated environmental engineer Elizabeth Bott.

Pasternak holds a bachelor’s in geological sciences from the University of Texas at Austin and a master’s in hydrogeology from the University of Nevada, Reno. In joining CDM Smith, Pasternak shared his excitement to contribute to “interesting projects where exceptional quality is the rule and innovation is awarded.”

