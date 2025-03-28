Transforming Wellness: Abundant Health Introduces RENEW Protocols for Lasting Relief

Davenport, Iowa, March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abundant Health Physical Medicine, a leading integrative wellness clinic in the Midwest, is transforming the treatment of neuropathy, chronic joint pain, autoimmune conditions, and spinal health through its cutting-edge RENEW Protocols. By leveraging advanced regenerative medicine, spinal decompression therapy, and holistic wellness solutions, the clinic is providing patients with lasting relief - without surgery or long-term medications.





A Natural Approach to Healing Chronic Conditions

For millions suffering from nerve pain, degenerative joint conditions, and autoimmune diseases, conventional treatments often involve medications that merely mask symptoms rather than address the root cause. Abundant Health Physical Medicine is changing this narrative with a root-cause-based, regenerative approach that nourishes, restores, and heals the body naturally.

Led by Sinan Gocmen, CEO and Founder, the clinic specializes in non-invasive, evidence-based therapies designed to regenerate damaged tissues, optimize cellular function, and restore overall health. Their mission is to help patients reclaim their mobility, vitality, and quality of life—without the risks and downtime associated with invasive procedures.

The clinic’s regenerative medicine services are also overseen by Amanda Alongi, FRNP, a Certified Nurse Practitioner in Regenerative Medicine who manages the clinic’s stem cell treatments, bringing a high level of expertise and patient care to every procedure.

Introducing the RENEW Protocols: The Future of Regenerative Healing

Abundant Health Physical Medicine’s unique RENEW Protocols are tailored to help patients reverse neuropathy, repair damaged joints, rebalance autoimmune dysfunction, and relieve spinal conditions naturally. These protocols integrate cutting-edge therapies, including:

1. Reverse Neuropathy Naturally: Nourish Nerves & Restore Function

Neuropathy sufferers often experience chronic numbness, tingling, burning pain, and loss of sensation due to nerve damage. The RENEW Protocol for Neuropathy focuses on nerve regeneration and inflammation reduction using:

Red Light Therapy – Stimulates cellular repair and circulation.

Softwave Regenerative Therapy – Promotes healing at the cellular level.

Whole-Body Vibration Therapy – Enhances nerve communication and function.

Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy – Boosts oxygen levels to optimize nerve regeneration.

Targeted Nutritional Protocols – Provide essential nutrients to support nerve repair.

2. Regenerative Medicine for Joint Conditions: Repair, Rebuild & Restore Mobility

For those suffering from osteoarthritis, cartilage damage, or chronic joint pain, Abundant Health Physical Medicine offers advanced regenerative medicine solutions, including:

Stem Cell Therapy & Biologic Injections – Stimulate the body’s natural healing response to repair joint tissue.

Softwave Regenerative Therapy – Increases circulation and reduces inflammation.

Non-Surgical Joint Decompression – Alleviates pressure on damaged joints for pain relief.

3. Autoimmune Disease Natural Treatment: Restore Cellular Energy & Immune Balance

Autoimmune diseases often result from cellular energy depletion and immune system dysfunction. The AiRenew Protocol is designed to:

Rebuild mitochondrial energy production at the cellular level.

Balance the immune response to reduce inflammation and prevent further damage.

Implement functional nutrition and detoxification to help the body reset and heal.

4. Non-Surgical Spine and Disc Therapy: Relieve Chronic Pain Without Surgery

Back pain, herniated discs, and degenerative spinal conditions don’t always require surgery. Abundant Health Physical Medicine specializes in spinal decompression therapy, a gentle, non-invasive approach that:

Alleviates pressure on compressed nerves and discs.

Increases oxygen and nutrient flow to damaged spinal tissues.

Combines postural correction techniques with regenerative therapies for long-term relief.

A Leader in Holistic, Root-Cause Regenerative Healthcare

Abundant Health Physical Medicine is not just another pain management clinic. They empower patients with real solutions that go beyond symptom relief—helping them restore their bodies and their lives. Their integrative approach makes them a trusted leader in holistic, non-surgical pain relief and regenerative medicine.

Take the First Step Toward Natural Healing

Abundant Health Physical Medicine is offering free consultations for those seeking lasting pain relief without surgery or medications.

