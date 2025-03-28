Haleon Digital Transformation Strategies Profile 2025: Accelerators, Incubators and Other Innovation Programs

Dublin, March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Series: Haleon - 2025" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides insights into the Haleon's tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, and its technology initiatives.
Haleon is a British consumer health company with an extensive product portfolio. The company categorized its brands into five categories namely, Oral Health; Pain; Vitamins, Minerals and Supplements (VMS); Respiratory; and Digestive and Other. Its Oral Health product portfolio includes Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene, and Aquafresh. Its Pain relief product portfolio includes Panadol, Voltaren, and Advil. Its VMS product portfolio includes Centrum, Caltrate, and Emergen-C. Its Digestive and Other product portfolio includes TUMS, ENO, and Fenistil. Its Respiratory product portfolio includes Otrivine, Flonase, and Theraflu. Haleon's products are available in North America, the Asia-Pacific region (APAC), Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region, and Latin America (LATAM).
The report provides information and insights into Haleon's tech activities, including:
- Insights of its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs.
- Overview of technology initiatives covering partnerships, and product launches.
- Insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits.
- Details of estimated ICT budgets.
Reasons to Buy
- Gain insights into Haleon's tech operations.
- Gain insights into its tech strategies and innovation initiatives.
- Gain insights into its technology themes under focus.
- Gain insights into various product launches and partnerships
Key Topics Covered:
- Overview
- Digital Transformation Strategy
- Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs
- Technology Focus
- Technology Initiatives
- Partnership Network Map
- ICT Budgets
- Key Executives
Company Coverage Includes:
- Tellius
- Open Text
- Alibaba Cloud
- BoltChatAI
- Microsoft
- Jebbit
- AnyMind Group
- CREA
- Collectively
- Engine Creative
- Halodoc.
