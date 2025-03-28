Coolcations Experience Significant Surge in Summer 2025 Travel Popularity

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Squaremouth, the nation's top travel insurance comparison service , has announced that coolcations are experiencing significant increases in popularity this summer travel season. Travelers are planning to flock to destinations like Iceland, Norway, Canada, Scotland, and Ireland in increasing numbers.

These coolcations are drawing travelers away from traditional European hotspots like Italy, France, and Spain, as they seek cooler climates for outdoor adventures this summer.

Country Growth in Popularity YoY Iceland 30%+ Norway 27%+ Canada 25%+ Scotland 21%+ Ireland 17%+

Iceland emerged as the top performer in popularity, boasting a 30% year-over-year increase. With more affordable flights from the East Coast of the U.S. to Iceland, it has become a convenient travel destination.

Norway followed closely with a 27% rise in travel insurance sales compared to last summer. Renowned for its “right to roam” policy, which grants unrestricted access to its stunning mountains, fjords, and coastlines, Norway remains a favored destination for those seeking adventure and natural beauty.

Both Canada and Scotland also saw notable growth, with Canada experiencing a 25% uptick from last year and Scotland growing by 21%. Ireland rounds out the five fastest-growing coolcations, and has become one of the top 10 most popular destinations for Squaremouth travelers, rising from #12 last year.

“With an increasing number of travelers seeking unique coolcation experiences this summer, the demand for travel insurance is growing as well. Whether you're exploring outdoor adventures or immersing yourself in local traditions, travel insurance provides peace of mind for increasingly expensive trips, ensuring your summer getaway remains as stress-free as possible,” said Ned Tadic, Manager of Public Relations at Squaremouth.

Essential Travel Insurance Coverage for a Worry-Free Coolcation Adventure

Travelers heading to these countries and other global destinations should opt for comprehensive travel insurance plans to protect their investments and offer peace of mind.

Look for plans that include the following benefits:

Trip Cancellation : Protects your prepaid, non-refundable trip costs if you are forced to cancel or interrupt your trip.

: Protects your prepaid, non-refundable trip costs if you are forced to cancel or interrupt your trip. Medical Coverage : Provides reimbursement for unexpected medical expenses incurred while traveling.

: Provides reimbursement for unexpected medical expenses incurred while traveling. Travel Delay : Reimburses additional expenses incurred due to significant trip delays outside of your control.

: Reimburses additional expenses incurred due to significant trip delays outside of your control. Luggage Protection : Offers coverage for belongings that get lost, stolen, damaged, or delayed during a covered trip.

: Offers coverage for belongings that get lost, stolen, damaged, or delayed during a covered trip. Hurricane & Weather : Offers reimbursement in the event a traveler must cancel or interrupt their trip due to inclement weather.

For those embarking on active adventures, it’s essential to ensure your travel plan includes specialty coverage. If you’re planning to hike volcanoes in Iceland or ski in the Norwegian Alps, look into plans that are built specifically for adventure travelers .

Available Topic Expert: Ned Tadic is available for comment and interview.

ntadic@squaremouth.com