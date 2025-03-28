Global Plastics Market Report 2025 - Polyethylene and Polypropylene Continue to Drive the Plastics Market

Dublin, March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Plastics Market (2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global plastics market has shown a robust and consistent growth and is expected to grow at a healthy 3.3% CAGR over the period 2024-2030. Polyethylene and polypropylene are the most widely used plastics, accounting for a significant portion of the global plastics market.



Report Scope

Plastics demand and supply analysis by key countries

Demand and supply analysis of plastics by type

Upcoming capacity additions by key countries

Details of upcoming plastics projects

Key Topics Covered:

Polyethylene and Polypropylene continue to drive the Plastics Market

China and the US to Remain the Key Demand Drivers

China to Dominate Global Plastics Supply

Product Analysis: High Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Product Analysis: Low Density Polyethylene(LDPE) (includes Linear Low-Density Polyethylene(LLDPE))

Product Analysis: Polypropylene (PP)

Product Analysis: Polystyrene (PS)

Product Analysis: Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

Product Analysis: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Product Analysis: Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Product Analysis: Expandable Polystyrene (EPS)

Product Analysis: Polycarbonate (PC)

Plastics - Developing Asian Countries Attract Major Trade Flows

Asian Countries to Lead Global Plastics Capacity Additions

Rising Population to Drive the Upcoming Capacity Additions

Plastics - Packaging Sector dominates the plastics demand

Key Plastics Projects Globally

Key Upcoming Plastics Projects

