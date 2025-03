On 28 March 2025, Siem Investments S.à r.l., holding 43,327,467 shares in Electromagnetic Geoservices ASA (33.08% of shares and votes), was merged into Momentum S.à r.l.

Both entities are wholly owned subsidiaries of Siem Industries S.A. The merger did not result in any change in ultimate control.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act