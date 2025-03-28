DELPHINUS MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES AND AUSTIN RADIOLOGICAL ASSOCIATION MARK MILESTONE IN ADVANCED SCREENING FOR WOMEN WITH DENSE BREASTS

Novi, Michigan, March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delphinus Medical Technologies and Austin Radiological Association (ARA) proudly announce the success of ARA’s SoftVue screening program, launched in December at their Cedar Park location. As the only FDA-approved breast ultrasound tomography system for supplemental screening in asymptomatic women with dense breast tissue, SoftVue has been making a meaningful impact in the fight against breast cancer. By integrating SoftVue into its imaging services, ARA has raised the standard of patient care and satisfaction by offering a reimbursable supplemental screening option tailored for women with dense breasts.

“ARA has always been a leader in providing advanced imaging technology that truly improves the patient experience,” commented Arthy Saravanan, MD. “The adoption of SoftVue provides expanded screening capabilities for women with dense breasts while also elevating patient comfort, which will likely lead to higher annual compliance rates for patient screening.”

In the United States, up to 40% of women have dense breast tissue, which can complicate early detection and increase the risk of developing breast cancer. In response to this clinical challenge, SoftVue was developed to enhance breast cancer screening for women with dense breasts.

Clinical studies have shown that SoftVue plus mammography finds 25% more cancers than mammography alone in women with dense breasts. The SoftVue exam requires no compression or radiation and can be conveniently performed during the same appointment as a screening mammogram.

“Delphinus’ mission is to transform the early detection of breast cancer and save women’s lives,” said Scott White, President & CEO of Delphinus Medical Technologies. “Partnering with Austin Radiological Association is a major milestone for Delphinus. This collaboration underscores our shared commitment to expanding access to life-saving technology and enhancing patient care.”

ARA’s proactive approach to integrating advanced technology for dense breast screening aligns with the latest MQSA guidelines while addressing a critical gap in care. By adopting SoftVue, ARA is setting the standard for providing greater opportunity for early detection of breast cancer for women with dense breast tissue, filling a crucial gap in breast cancer screening.

“The success of our SoftVue program marks a pivotal step in advancing breast cancer screening,” said Debi Brannan, Chief Operating Officer of ARA. “By expanding access to this innovative technology, we are empowering women with dense breast tissue to receive the early detection they deserve.”

About Austin Radiological Association

Founded in 1954, Austin Radiological Association — ARA Diagnostic Imaging is Austin’s oldest leading diagnostic imaging group. It offers expert medical imaging by radiologists subspecialized in MRI, CT, ultrasound, interventional, mammography, and more. Our practice comprises 115+ board-certified radiologists, including physicians with subspecialty fellowship training in interventional radiology, neuroradiology and neurointerventional surgery, body imaging, digital mammography and breast imaging, musculoskeletal imaging, molecular imaging, and pediatric radiology. The American College of Radiology accredits ARA in all forms of advanced medical imaging.

About Delphinus Medical Technologies

Headquartered in Novi, Michigan, Delphinus Medical Technologies is a pioneering medical imaging company that developed SoftVue, featuring the first circular array transducer technology. The patented technology is a 3D whole-breast ultrasound tomography system that delivers no radiation, requires no compression, and images the entire breast with a single scan. To learn more, visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn.

###

Attachments