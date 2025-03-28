Discover Top Talent at FBLA Collegiate’s National Leadership Conference in Dallas

Reston, VA, March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Businesses seeking the next generation of top-tier talent have a prime opportunity at the Future Business Leaders of America, Inc. (FBLA) National Leadership Conference (NLC) in Dallas. This premier event will feature the Future Leaders Expo, taking place on Saturday, May 31, from 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., and Sunday, June 1, from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at the Sheraton Dallas Hotel.

The expo will bring together hundreds of ambitious college students from across the country, all eager to connect with potential employers. With hiring for the Class of 2025 projected to increase by 7.3% over last year, according to the National Association of Colleges and Employers, this is an ideal moment for companies to engage with future leaders.

"FBLA students are the future leaders of the business world. They don’t just excel academically—they take initiative, lead in their communities, and mentor their peers," said FBLA president and CEO Jennifer Woods. "Employers seek professionals who are critical thinkers, strong communicators, and collaborative problem-solvers. FBLA students enter the workforce with unmatched communication skills, hands-on business experience, and a problem-solving mindset—giving them a distinct competitive edge and preparing them to thrive in any industry."

Companies looking to exhibit at the Future Leaders Expo can reserve a booth before May 20 by contacting Mike Hyatt at mhyatt@fbla.org . The registration fee is $1,250 and space is limited.