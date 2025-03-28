Ascent Delivers Spaceflight-Ready PV Blankets to European Space Systems Provider in Record-Breaking Two Weeks for Launch this Year

THORNTON, Colo., March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascent Solar Technologies (“Ascent” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ASTI), the leading U.S. innovator in the design and manufacturing of featherweight, flexible thin-film photovoltaic (PV) solutions, today announced the delivery of spaceflight-ready PV blankets to a leading European space systems provider, enabling an innovative new capability for making spacecraft lighter and more powerful. It is expected to be flown to space later this year.

Ascent’s flexible CIGS PV design allows the delivered space solar array products to provide mission-enabling rollability within challenging mass and volumetric constraints. Qualification test and spaceflight operational data is expected to be made available to prospective customers as available as part of Ascent’s Hardware Developer Kit program, aimed at making it easier for space mission managers and spacecraft engineers to unlock both mass savings and increased performance with Plug & Fly™ solar array hardware assemblies.

“This space systems partner approached us with tough mission requirements that needed to be met in less than four weeks,” said Paul Warley, CEO of Ascent Solar Technologies. “Thankfully, our technology’s unique design allows for swift customization for situations like these. Opportunities like this will be instrumental as we continue to expand our presence in Europe’s growing space market.”

Ascent’s spaceflight-proven, high-TRL solar array products allow for rapid customization and short delivery timelines, thanks to its 5 MW production facility and refined manufacturing processes. This partnership enables the European space systems provider to leverage Ascent’s expertise, reducing both mission risk and cost.

About Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc.

Backed by 40 years of R&D, 15 years of manufacturing experience, numerous awards, and a comprehensive IP and patent portfolio, Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative, high-performance, flexible thin-film solar panels for use in environments where mass, performance, reliability, and resilience matter. Ascent’s photovoltaic (PV) modules have been deployed on space missions, multiple airborne vehicles, agrivoltaic installations, in industrial/commercial construction as well as an extensive range of consumer goods, revolutionizing the use cases and environments for solar power. Ascent Solar’s research and development center and 5-MW nameplate production facility is in Thornton, Colorado. To learn more, visit https://www.ascentsolar.com.

