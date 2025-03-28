Valoe Corporation Stock Exchange Release 28 March 2025 at 16.40 Finnish time
Valoe postpones the disclosure of its financial statement release 2024 until 30.4.2025. Reason for the postponement is that the results are not ready due to the uncertain situation of its restructuring process that has lasted since the beginning of December 2024 and the layoffs of the personnel.
