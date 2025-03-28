Valoe Corporation Stock Exchange Release 28 March 2025 at 16.40 Finnish time

Valoe postpones the disclosure of its financial statement release 2024 until 30.4.2025. Reason for the postponement is that the results are not ready due to the uncertain situation of its restructuring process that has lasted since the beginning of December 2024 and the layoffs of the personnel.

In Mikkeli 28 March 2025

Valoe Corporation

Board of Directors

Valoe Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solar power application projects, especially for vehicles and electronics. Valoe’s applications are based on the company’s own back contact technology and IBC solar cells manufactured at the Company’s cell factory in Lithuania. Valoe is headquartered in Mikkeli, Finland.