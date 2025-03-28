TransPerfect’s DataForce Wins 2025 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Award

NEW YORK, March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DataForce, TransPerfect’s AI data solutions division, today announced that it has been honored as a winner in the Business Intelligence Group’s 2025 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards. This award, presented in the Natural Language Processing category, highlights DataForce’s continued leadership in AI data solutions and its impact in developing safer, more effective AI-driven technologies.

DataForce was recognized for its ability to identify and mitigate harmful AI prompts. Observing the need for high-quality, diverse datasets, the team has developed complex content scenarios that address a wide range of risk factors, from implicit to explicit biases. Through a multi-tier annotation process, engaging a diverse global workforce, and iterative dataset refinement, DataForce optimizes models that exceed industry benchmarks in AI safety and effectiveness.

The Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards celebrate companies, technologies, and professionals who are leading the way in AI innovation. Winners are selected by a panel of industry experts who evaluate nominees based on their creativity, impact, and measurable success in AI-driven solutions.

TransPerfect President Phil Shawe stated, “Our DataForce AI team consistently delivers extraordinary client work. This honor would not be possible without their diligence and professionalism.”

About DataForce

DataForce is a worldwide data collection and labeling platform that combines technology with a diverse network of more than 1 million data contributors, scientists, and engineers. DataForce offers companies in technology, automotive, life sciences, and other industries secure and reliable AI services for exceptional structured data and customer experiences. DataForce is part of the TransPerfect family of companies, the world’s largest provider of language and AI solutions for global business with offices in more than 140 cities worldwide. For more information about DataForce and its award-winning AI solutions, please visit www.dataforce.ai.

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world’s largest provider of language and AI solutions for global business. From offices in over 140 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 200+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 6,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect’s GlobalLink® technology to simplify the management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs , these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers. For more information, please visit www.bintelligence.com.

