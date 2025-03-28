MG Collectibles and Toys (MGCT) Secures Licensing Agreement with King Features Syndicate

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y., March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MG Collectibles and Toys (MGCT), a leading provider of collectible items, proudly announces the acquisition of licensing agreements with King Features Syndicate. This strategic move marks a significant milestone for MGCT, enabling the company to expand its product line with iconic characters from the Popeye and Defenders of the Earth franchises.



From action figures to memorabilia, MGCT aims to capture the essence of nostalgia while delivering high-quality items that resonate with fans worldwide. "Securing licensing agreements with King Features Syndicate is a tremendous achievement for MGCT," said Matthew Granberg, CEO of MG Collectibles and Toys. "We are thrilled to bring the timeless charm of Popeye and the adventurous spirit of Defenders of the Earth to our product lineup. Our team is dedicated to crafting merchandise that not only pays homage to these iconic characters but also delivers an exceptional experience for collectors and enthusiasts alike."

With a focus on innovation and craftsmanship, MGCT remains committed to delivering products that exceed expectations and ignite the passion of fans. The collaboration with King Features Syndicate underscores MGCT's dedication to enriching the collectibles market with unique and captivating offerings.

As MGCT continues to expand its product portfolio, fans can anticipate an exciting array of collectibles, apparel, and memorabilia inspired by the timeless appeal of Popeye and the heroic adventures of Defenders of the Earth. Be on the lookout for our announcement of where you can buy these in the coming weeks!

For more information about MG Collectibles and Toys, please visit https://mgcollectiblesandtoys.com/.



About MG Collectibles and Toys:

MG Collectibles and Toys is a premier retailer specializing in the toy industry, offering a diverse range of products featuring beloved characters from popular franchises such as Looney Tunes and Scooby Doo. With a commitment to quality and innovation, MG Collectibles and Toys continues to delight customers worldwide with its extensive collection of collectibles and memorabilia, all 100% manufactured in the United States.

About King Features Syndicate:

With one of the longest-running consumer products programs in the industry, King Features’ portfolio includes pop culture brands such as Popeye, Olive Oyl, Flash Gordon, The Phantom, Hägar the Horrible, Moomin, Prince Valiant, and Mandrake the Magician. King Features is currently producing The Cuphead Show! with Netflix Animation. As content syndication specialists, the company distributes beloved comics such as Blondie, Beetle Bailey, Mutts, and dozens of others as well as columns, editorial cartoons and puzzles across multiple platforms and content providers around the globe. King Features is part of Hearst Newspapers, which publishes 24 dailies and 52 weeklies, including the Houston Chronicle, San Francisco Chronicle and Times Union (Albany, New York), and operates local digital marketing services and directories.

