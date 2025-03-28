SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates TURN, RDFN, AMPY, HEES on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: TURN)’s merger with Mount Logan Capital Inc. Upon closing of the proposed transaction, 180 Degree shareholders are expected to own approximately 40% of the combined company. If you are a 180 Degree shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ: RDFN)’s sale to Rocket Companies for 0.7926 shares of Rocket Companies Class A common stock for each share of Redfin common stock. If you are a Redfin shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY)’s merger with Juniper Capital’s Upstream Rocky Mountain Portfolio Companies. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Amplify will issue Juniper approximately 26.7 million shares of Amplify common stock. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, Amplify shareholders will retain approximately 61% of Amplify’s outstanding equity. If you are an Amplify shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: HEES)’s sale to Herc Holdings Inc. for $78.75 in cash and 0.1287 shares of Herc common stock for each share of H&E. If you are a H&E shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders. We would handle the action on a contingent fee basis, whereby you would not be responsible for out-of-pocket payment of our legal fees or expenses.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

