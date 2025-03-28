Awilco Drilling PLC: Interim Dividend Decision and Future Plan

Awilco Drilling PLC (‘Awilco Drilling’ or the ‘Company’) announces that its Board of Directors has resolved an interim dividend payment payable in Q2 2025 of USD 2.06 per share. The shares will trade ex-dividend on 1 April 205, the record date is 2 April 2025, and the payment date is on or around 11 April 2025.

The Company has considered several strategic alternatives, but the investment opportunities have not met the required thresholds for the Board to recommend pursuing them. As the Company no longer has any operational business, the Board has decided that it is in the shareholders' best interest to have the Company’s capital returned to them, apply for delisting of the Company from Euronext Growth Oslo and, lastly, have the Company liquidated. The Board has duly considered and concluded that the amount proposed paid as interim dividend is appropriate and leaves sufficient funds in the Company to pay for the planned delisting and the subsequently planned liquidation.

Based on the abovementioned, the Board of Directors has also resolved to call for an extraordinary General Meeting to be held on 16 April 2025. The purpose of this meeting is to pass the necessary resolution so the Company can apply for delisting from Euronext Growth Oslo. It is expected that another extraordinary General Meeting will be called in April/May this year to vote on the proposed Company liquidation.

Aberdeen, 28 March 2025





For further information please contact:

Eric Jacobs, CEO of Awilco Drilling PLC

Phone: +47 9529 2271

Cathrine Haavind, Investor Relations of Awilco Drilling PLC

Phone: +47 9342 8464

Email: ch@awilcodrilling.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.