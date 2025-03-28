Bio-Succinic Acid Market Report 2025-2030: Key Players, Trends and Regional Outlook

Dublin, March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bio-Succinic Acid Market: Analysis By Process Type, By Application, By End-User, By Region Size and Trends - Forecast up to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global bio-succinic acid market was valued at US$147.67 million in 2024. The market value is expected to reach US$311.39 million by 2030. Bio-succinic acid is a renewable, plant-based alternative to petroleum-derived succinic acid, produced through fermentation of plant sugars. It is used in various industries such as bioplastics, pharmaceuticals, food, and personal care products, offering an eco-friendly solution to replace petrochemical-based chemicals.



In the forthcoming years, the bio-succinic acid market is expected to continue growing due to several converging trends. One key factor is the increasing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly alternatives to petrochemical-based products. Bio-succinic acid, derived from renewable biomass sources, offers a greener solution for the production of plastics, solvents, and other chemicals, aligning with global efforts to reduce carbon emissions and dependence on fossil fuels. The growing emphasis on sustainability and the need for biodegradable plastics, particularly in packaging and consumer goods industries, is further fueling the demand for bio-succinic acid.



Technological advancements in bioengineering and fermentation processes are also enhancing the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of bio-succinic acid production. Moreover, governments worldwide are implementing favorable policies and incentives to promote the adoption of renewable resources and green chemistry, which are accelerating the shift toward bio-based chemicals like bio-succinic acid. Together, these factors position the global bio-succinic acid market for steady growth in the years ahead. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approx. 13% during the forecasted period of 2025-2030.



Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Process Type: The ammonium sulphate process segment held a significant share of the global market. The method's simplicity, lower energy consumption, and the growing demand for sustainable, bio-based chemicals contribute to its continued dominance.



Additionally, governmental incentives for green chemistry and the rising preference for eco-friendly alternatives to petrochemical-based products support its growth. As industries seek greener solutions, the ammonium sulfate process remains a preferred choice for large-scale bio-succinic acid production, with potential for further improvements in sustainability and cost-efficiency.



By Application: The demand for bio-based BDO is driven by the growing need for eco-friendly chemicals and materials, particularly in industries like automotive, textiles, and electronics. The increasing adoption of green chemistry and rising regulatory pressure to reduce carbon footprints are key factors supporting the growth of the bio-based BDO segment. As industries shift toward sustainable production methods, the 1, 4-butanediol segment is poised for continuous growth, driven by advancements in bio-based production processes.



By End User: The industrial segment holds the highest market share in the global bio-succinic acid market due to several factors. First, bio-succinic acid is widely used in the production of bio-based plastics, which are increasingly in demand for their eco-friendly properties. Second, it serves as a key intermediate in manufacturing solvents, coatings, and adhesives, all of which are integral to various industrial applications.



Third, the growing emphasis on sustainable materials in industries such as packaging, automotive, and textiles further drives demand. Additionally, technological advancements in bio-succinic acid production processes have made it a more cost-effective and scalable option for industrial uses. These factors collectively position the industrial segment as the largest contributor to the bio-succinic acid market.



By Region: In the report, the global bio-succinic acid market is divided into four regions: North America , Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. In 2024, the Europe region led the bio-succinic acid market, propelled by propelled by several key factors. Europe has a strong commitment to sustainability, with stringent environmental regulations that promote the use of renewable, bio-based chemicals like bio-succinic acid.



The region also hosts major bio-succinic acid producers and has well-established bio-manufacturing infrastructure, which supports the growth of the market. In addition, policies across the European Union focus on reducing carbon emissions and promoting green chemistry, encouraging the adoption of bio-succinic acid in industries such as packaging, automotive, and consumer good.



During 2025-2030, the US is forecasted to maintain its lead within the North America bio-succinic acid market, due to a strong focus on sustainability driven by consumer demand and government policies promoting renewable energy and green chemistry, advanced manufacturing capabilities, and leading bio-succinic acid producers. The growing adoption of bio-based chemicals in industries such as packaging, and consumer goods, along with increasing investments in research and development to improve bio-succinic acid production technologies, also contribute to the US maintaining its dominant position in the region.



Competitive Landscape:



The global bio-succinic acid market is primarily concentrated among leading chemical manufacturers, however, the presence of smaller companies introduces a level of fragmentation, resulting in a market that is largely concentrated with pockets of fragmentation.



The key players in the global bio-succinic acid market are:

BASF

DSM-Firmenich

Roquette Freres

Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation

PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited (PTTGC)

Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd

Dow Inc. (The Dow Chemical Company)

Corbion N.V.

Air Water Inc. (Air Water Performance Chemical Inc.)

LCY Chemical Corp.

Wego Chemical Group

The key players also focus on strategies such as investments in research and development activities, and expanding production capacities. For instance, in September 2024, Mitsubishi Corporation and Exxon Mobil Corporation have signed a Project Framework Agreement for Mitsubishi Corporation's participation in ExxonMobil's facility in Baytown, Texas which is expected to produce virtually carbon-free hydrogen with approximately 98% of carbon dioxide (CO2) removed and low-carbon ammonia.



Similarly, in July 2024, BASF and ENGIE signed a 7-year Biomethane Purchase Agreement (BPA). Under the BPA, ENGIE will supply BASF with 2.7 to 3.0 terawatt hours of biomethane throughout the term of the agreement. BASF uses certified biomethane at its Ludwigshafen/Germany and Antwerp/Belgium sites as a sustainable alternative to fossil raw materials in its manufacturing process.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Bio-Succinic Acid Overview

2.2 Bio-Succinic Acid Segmentation Overview



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Bio-Succinic Acid Market: An Analysis

3.2 Global Bio-Succinic Acid Market: Process Type Analysis

3.3 Global Bio-Succinic Acid Market: Application Analysis

3.4 Global Bio-Succinic Acid Market: End-User Analysis



4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Bio-Succinic Acid Market

4.2 North America Bio-Succinic Acid Market

4.3 Asia Pacific Bio-Succinic Acid Market

4.4 Rest of the World Bio-Succinic Acid Market



5. Impact of COVID-19

5.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Bio-Succinic Acid Market

5.2 Post COVID-19 Impact on Global Bio-Succinic Acid Market



6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Drivers

6.1.1 Accelerating Demand for Bio-based Plastics and Polymers

6.1.2 Growing Application in Food Additives

6.1.3 Government Regulations and Policies Favoring Bio-based Products

6.1.4 Rising Integration with Renewable Energy Sources

6.1.5 Increasing Shift Towards Sustainability and Eco-friendly Products

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 Fluctuations in Succinic Acid Prices

6.2.2 High Production Costs Compared to Petroleum-Based Alternatives

6.2.3 Limited Availability of Cost-Effective Feedstocks

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 Expanding Applications in Pharmaceuticals

6.3.2 Technological Advancements in the Production Processes

6.3.3 Surging Focus on Renewable Feedstocks

6.3.4 Adoption of Circular Economy Models

6.3.5 Collaboration Between Biotechnology and Chemical Industries



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global Bio-Succinic Acid Market: Competitive Landscape

7.2 Global Bio-Succinic Acid Market Players: Product Comparison



8. Company Profiles

