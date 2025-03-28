$44.89 Bn Plasterboard Market Trends, Opportunities, and Forecast, 2020-2024 & 2025-2030

Dublin, March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Plasterboard Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Plasterboard Market was valued at USD 30.22 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 44.89 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 6.66%

The expansion of the residential and commercial construction sectors is a significant driver of the plasterboard market. As urbanization accelerates globally, there is a surge in the number of residential, commercial, and mixed-use building projects. Rapidly developing regions, particularly in Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa, are witnessing increased demand for residential homes, apartment complexes, and commercial establishments such as offices, retail spaces, and educational institutions. Plasterboard is highly favored in these sectors due to its versatility, ease of installation, and cost-effectiveness.







Its use in creating interior walls, ceilings, partitions, and decorative features makes it a staple in modern construction. In the residential sector, where aesthetic appeal and functionality are paramount, plasterboard offers a smooth finish, easily adaptable to various design requirements. For commercial buildings, where speed and efficiency in construction are critical, plasterboard offers a practical solution by allowing faster completion times. Additionally, the growing trend toward urbanization and the need for affordable housing solutions are driving the construction of high-rise buildings and multi-unit dwellings, where plasterboard is extensively used for partitioning and insulation.



This demand for new and renovated construction projects, coupled with the increasing investment in commercial infrastructure, is expected to fuel the growth of the plasterboard market in the coming years. In the residential construction sector, factors like increased homeownership, urban migration, and higher disposable income are contributing to its growth. The global residential construction market is expected to reach USD 8.4 trillion by the end of 2025. Similarly, the commercial construction sector, which includes retail, office, and institutional buildings, is also seeing growth. It is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 6.1% till 2028, reaching a market value of USD 3.4 trillion by 2028, driven by the increasing demand for commercial spaces, especially in emerging markets.



Key Market Trends

Growing Demand for Eco-Friendly and Sustainable Plasterboard Solutions



The Plasterboard Market is witnessing a significant shift towards eco-friendly and sustainable products driven by increasing environmental awareness and stricter building regulations. Manufacturers are focusing on producing plasterboards with recycled materials, such as gypsum sourced from waste, and utilizing natural or low-impact additives in the production process. The demand for green building materials is being bolstered by growing consumer awareness and the global push for reducing carbon footprints. This trend is also being fueled by government regulations that encourage or mandate the use of energy-efficient, environmentally friendly products in construction projects.



Certifications such as LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) are incentivizing the use of sustainable building materials, and as a result, plasterboard manufacturers are adopting practices to meet these environmental standards. For instance, some companies are developing plasterboards with lower carbon footprints by reducing energy consumption in the manufacturing process and minimizing waste through better production techniques. The integration of advanced technologies, such as recycled paper facings and water-based adhesives, further contributes to the sustainable nature of plasterboards.



Additionally, the focus on improving energy efficiency in residential, commercial, and industrial buildings is fueling demand for plasterboards that offer better thermal and acoustic insulation properties. As green building practices become the standard in the construction industry, plasterboards made from sustainable materials are increasingly seen as an essential part of modern construction. This trend not only supports environmental goals but also addresses the need for cost-effective and energy-efficient building solutions in both new and retrofit projects, making eco-friendly plasterboard a key player in shaping the future of the construction materials market.



Technological Advancements in Plasterboard Production



The Plasterboard Market is also experiencing a trend toward technological advancements in production processes, which are improving the quality, efficiency, and customization of plasterboards. Automation and digitalization in manufacturing are enabling producers to optimize their production lines, reduce waste, and enhance product consistency. For example, the introduction of automated systems for cutting, shaping, and finishing plasterboards ensures a higher level of precision and reduces human error. Additionally, advancements in machinery and techniques such as continuous board production, which ensures uniform thickness and quality, are making plasterboard manufacturing more efficient and cost-effective.



Innovations in the raw materials used in production are also contributing to the market's growth, with manufacturers experimenting with alternative gypsum sources, including synthetic gypsum by-products from industrial processes, which can be more cost-effective and sustainable. The rise of advanced plasterboards, such as moisture-resistant and soundproof variants, is also a direct result of technological innovations in material science. Manufacturers are now able to create plasterboards with specific properties tailored to different environments, such as areas with high humidity, like bathrooms or kitchens, or spaces requiring superior sound insulation, like offices or residential units.



These products are gaining popularity in both the residential and commercial construction sectors, where the demand for multifunctional materials is increasing. Furthermore, the integration of smart technologies into plasterboards, such as moisture sensors that alert building owners to potential issues, represents the next frontier in plasterboard innovation. These technological advancements are helping manufacturers to cater to the evolving needs of the construction industry, driving the overall growth of the Plasterboard Market while enhancing the performance, sustainability, and adaptability of plasterboard products.



Regional Insights



North America region held the largest market share in 2024. The Plasterboard Market in North America is driven by a combination of factors, including robust construction activity, increasing demand for energy-efficient building materials, and rising consumer preference for sustainable and cost-effective construction solutions. As urbanization accelerates across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, the demand for residential, commercial, and industrial buildings is growing rapidly, thereby driving the need for plasterboard products.



These materials are widely used for interior wall and ceiling construction, offering advantages such as fire resistance, sound insulation, and ease of installation, making them a preferred choice in both new builds and renovation projects. Additionally, stringent building codes and regulations in North America are contributing to the rising adoption of plasterboard, particularly due to its ability to meet fire and safety standards. As the construction industry focuses on sustainability and green building practices, plasterboard has emerged as a key material due to its recyclability and low environmental impact compared to other building materials.



Furthermore, innovations in plasterboard technology, such as the development of moisture-resistant, mold-resistant, and high-performance variants, are creating new growth opportunities within the market. The growing trend of eco-friendly and energy-efficient homes, driven by increasing consumer awareness and government incentives, is further boosting the demand for plasterboard products in North America. The region's strong focus on building retrofitting and renovation, fueled by aging infrastructure and the need to improve energy efficiency in older buildings, also plays a pivotal role in the market expansion.

