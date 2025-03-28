Metal Organic Frameworks (Zinc, Copper, Iron, Aluminium, Chromium) Market Global Forecast to 2030

Dublin, March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Metal Organic Frameworks Market by Type (Zinc-Based, Copper-Based, Iron-Based, Aluminium-Based, Chromium-Based), Synthesis Method (Solvothermal/Hydrothermal, Microwave-Assisted, Mechanochemical), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The metal organic frameworks market is estimated at USD 0.51 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 1.70 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 22.1% from 2024 to 2030

Zinc-based metal organic frameworks are non-toxic and biodegradable that are most prominently used as a drug carrier for biomedical applications. They exhibit larger surface area, high porosity, and better thermal and chemical stability. These metal organic frameworks are synthesized using different synthesis techniques including solvothermal/hydrothermal, sonochemical, microwave-assisted, and mechanochemical. ZIF-8, ZIF-67, MOF-5 are some of the zinc-based metal organic frameworks that are used in wide range of applications such as gas storage, gas adsorption/separation, sensing & detection.

Prominent companies include Nanorh (US), Framergy, Inc. (US), novoMOF (Switzerland), BASF SE (Germany), Numat Technologies, Inc. (US), MOFapps (Norway), Nuada (UK), ProfMOF (Norway), ACSYNAM (Canada), Promethean Particles Ltd. (UK).



In terms of value, solvothermal/hydrothermal segment accounted for the largest share of the overall metal organic frameworks market

In 2023, the solvothermal/hydrothermal synthesis method accounted for the largest share of the metal organic frameworks market, in terms of value. Due to its cost effectiveness, superior catalytic activity, and electrochemical characteristics, it is one of the most widely used synthesis route for the preparation of metal organic frameworks. It involves long-term heating of the reaction mixture at high pressure and temperature which enables the synthesis of metal organic frameworks. Solvothermal/hydrothermal synthesis method offers higher yields and results in the growth of high quality crystals.



In terms of value, Catalysis segment accounted for the third largest share of the overall metal organic frameworks market

In 2023, Catalysis segment accounted for the third largest share of the metal organic frameworks market, in terms of value. The high degree of crystallinity and uniform porosity of metal organic frameworks ensures efficient use of active sites making them an ideal candidate for heterogeneous catalysis. Large number of active sites enhances the reaction rates and improved selectivity. Metal organic frameworks can be easily modified by changing linkers substituents to increase affinity for reactants, or by growing the number of active catalytic sites. Additionally, metal organic frameworks act as a promising candidate for electrocatalytic and photocatalytic applications due to its unique properties.



During the forecast period, the metal organic frameworks market in Asia Pacific region is projected to be the second largest region

The growth of metal organic frameworks in Asia Pacific is fuelled by rapid industrialization, increasing investments in research & development, technological advancements, and sustainability goals. Rising focus towards energy storage and hydrogen economy is fuelling the demand for high quality metal organic frameworks. China dominates the metal organic frameworks market due to large manufacturing base, abundant raw materials, cheap labour, and low production costs. Japan, South Korea, and India are significantly working on research and development activities to improve the efficiency of metal organic frameworks for wide range of applications.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Analysis of key drivers (Higher operational yield of metal organic frameworks for efficient gas storage, growing demand for metal organic frameworks to curb down carbon emissions), restraints (Stability issues of metal organic frameworks, High cost of metal organic frameworks), opportunities (Growing investments in green hydrogen projects to boost the market, Innovative water harvesting technologies), and challenges (Overcoming scalability challenges in metal organic framework production, Toxicity concerns in metal organic frameworks) influencing the growth of the metal organic frameworks market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the metal organic frameworks market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the metal organic frameworks market across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the metal organic frameworks market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies and service offerings of leading players

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 217 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $0.51 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 22.1% Regions Covered Global



