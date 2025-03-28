Akasha Launches Revolutionary Layer 0 Blockchain: Bridging Web3 and Traditional Finance

LUXEMBOURG, March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akasha proudly announces the launch of its groundbreaking Layer 0 blockchain, AK1111, designed to redefine blockchain interoperability and revolutionize the digital financial ecosystem. Developed over six years by an expert team of 60 senior blockchain engineers, Akasha is poised to eliminate complexities in crypto transactions and drive mainstream adoption.

Akasha serves as a seamless interoperability layer, effortlessly bridging Web1, Web2, Web3, and traditional financial systems. The technology mirrors the universal life force concept, connecting diverse digital ecosystems and enabling secure, verifiable transactions without intermediaries.

“Crypto doesn’t have to be complicated,” states Akasha’s development team. “Our mission is to simplify blockchain usage, ensuring even the most inexperienced users can effortlessly send and receive digital assets. Whether it’s Bitcoin, Ethereum, or traditional fiat, Akasha connects them all.”

Akasha’s innovative utility token, AK1111, is at the heart of this ecosystem. Available on Baseswap, Ultronswap, and via swaps on MetaMask, AK1111 facilitates seamless transactions across different blockchains, already achieving an impressive all-time high price of $3.57 and a liquidity peak of $7.5 million. With over 60,000 organic token holders, community-driven growth underscores Akasha’s early success.

In addition to its groundbreaking blockchain technology, Akasha introduces its unique Super Nodes program, providing significant passive income opportunities. Node holders can earn between 5% to 12% monthly passive income for a decade by participating in Akasha’s robust transaction network, funded directly from the ecosystem’s transaction fees.

Interested parties can explore the Super Nodes program at https://akashanode.io.

Akasha’s ambitious roadmap features continual ecosystem enhancements, rolling out innovative features bi-weekly to ensure the platform remains at the forefront of blockchain interoperability.

For detailed insights, token purchases, or further information, visit Akasha’s official site at https://akasha.info.

Contact:

Akasha Team

info@akasha.info

About Akasha

Akasha, launched in September 2024, is a Layer 0 blockchain dedicated to simplifying digital asset transfers across diverse blockchain platforms. With a vision to eliminate traditional financial barriers, Akasha unites technology, finance, and everyday usability into one seamless digital ecosystem.

Disclaimer: This press release is provided by Akasha. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector--including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining--complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dfd6f608-622e-4ed0-be03-b0eac524c1f1