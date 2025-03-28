Hollow Fiber Ultrafiltration Market Global Forecast to 2029 with Pentair, Toray Industries, DuPont, Hyflux, Hydranautics, Kovalus, Pall, Veolia, Asahi Kasei and Mann+Hummel Dominating

Dublin, March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hollow Fiber Ultrafiltration Market by Type (Polymeric, Ceramic, Hybrid,), Application (Municipal, Industrial (Pharmaceutical, Chemicals, Oil and Gas)), Region- Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The hollow fiber ultrafiltration market size is projected to rise from USD 2.08 billion in 2024 to USD 4.21 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period.

The global demand for hollow fiber ultrafiltration is on rise as it effectively removes contaminants such as fungi, viruses, and bacteria from the water ensuring safe water for drinking. The applications of hollow fiber ultrafiltration are applicable in various industries such as food & beverage, pharmaceutical and oil & gas. Hollow fiber ultrafiltration is also used for metal manufacturing for treating processed water as it effectively removes suspended solids, colloids, and microorganisms. This process ensures companies comply with environmental regulations and reduces the environmental impact of their operations.

Middle East & Africa holds the fourth-largest market share globally in the hollow fiber ultrafiltration market due to several key factors. The region has less than 1% of water resources for domestic and industrial consumption. Around 5% of the world's population resides in the region, and the regionit has very scarce water resources available, posing a major threat of water scarcity. The growth in population and limited freshwater resources are some of the major reasons for the reuse and recycling of wastewater in the region. Increasing urbanization and improving the Middle East & Africa's business environment will further drive water & wastewater treatment activities. The region has multinational membrane manufacturing companies and innovation firms in water technology.

The hollow fiber ultrafiltration market comprises major players such as Pentair (US), Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan), DuPont (US), Hyflux (Singapore), Hydranautics (US), Kovalus Separation Solutions (US), Pall Corporation (US), Veolia (France), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan) and Mann+Hummel (Germany). The study includes in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the hollow fiber ultrafiltration market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



PS & PES is projected to be the second largest sub segment by type in terms of value under Polymeric segment.



PES (Polyethersulfone) owns exceptional properties such as thermal stability, mechanical strength, high flux and chemical resistance that is why it is know to be a high-performance thermoplastic polymer. In hollow fiber ultrafiltration systems, PES is used as the support layer which provides great structural stability to the membrane and facilitates permeate flow. This support layer that is porous in nature allows solvents to pass through it and retains the active layer that performs the separation. The high compaction resistance property of PS (polysulfone) makes it a better material to use under high-pressure conditions. It is stable in aqueous acids and bases and many non-polar solvents; however, it is soluble in dichloromethane and methyl pyrrolidone.



Food & Beverage accounted for the third largest share in the application sub segment of hollow fiber ultrafiltration market in terms of value under Industrial segment.



The food & beverage industry is very competitive and dynamic in nature. In past few years there has been an increase in awareness regarding health amongst humans. Due to this they demand high quality products which are safe and nutritious. Therefor utilizing the right membrane filtration solutions to accomplish these goals is necessary. In this sector utilizing membranes has became a necessity as it helps in manufacturing milk, cheese and whey proteins. Utilizing efficient membrane filtration technology helps this industry's manufacturers to concentrate, clarify, and purify products, including bottled water, juice, and wine. They can also be used for enzyme recovery, processing of cheese whey, and removal of pathogens from milk.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the hollow fiber ultrafiltration market offered by top players in the global hollow fiber ultrafiltration market.

Analysis of drivers: (public awareness for clean water necessities, global environmental standards and strong focus on sustainability), restraints (expensive polymers, fouling impacts efficiency and longevity) opportunities (growing water shortages, industrial demand for freshwater), and challenges (fragile, maintenance issues) influencing the growth of hollow fiber ultrafiltration market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the hollow fiber ultrafiltration market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets - the report analyzes the markets for hollow fiber ultrafiltration market across regions.

Market Capacity: Production capacities of companies producing hollow fiber ultrafiltration are provided wherever available with upcoming capacities for the hollow fiber ultrafiltration market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the hollow fiber ultrafiltration market.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 249 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.08 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $4.21 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.2% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Dupont

Veolia

Toray Industries, Inc.

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Hydranautics

Mann+Hummel

Pentair

Kovalus Separation Solutions

Pall Corporation

Hyflux

Vontron Technology Co. Ltd.

Applied Membranes, Inc.

Membrane Solutions (Nantong)

Scinor Water America, LLC

Alpha Plan GmbH

Memfill Tech Pvt. Ltd.

Qua Group LLC

Polymem

Hongtek Filtration Co. Ltd.

Pci Membranes

Jiuwu Hi-Tech Membrane Technology

Aquabrane Water Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Hydramem

Theway Membranes

Hinada

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w5izvu

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment