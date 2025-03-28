North American Streaming Video Tracker Report, February 2025: Stay Abreast of 400+ OTT Services - Details on Current Players, New Entrants, and Key Trends

The Streaming Video Trackerkeeps companies abreast of 400+ North American OTT services, providing details on current players, new entrants, and trends in the OTT video services market. Services tracked include subscription, transactional, and ad-supported services that deliver professionally created content to consumers on internet-connected devices.

Key Topics Covered:

Streaming Video Market: Shifting Market Dynamics

  • Market Outlook
  • Implications and Recommendations

February Entertainment News

  • Roku Hits $1 Billion in Quarterly Platform Revenue
  • Super Bowl LIX Sets Records in Viewership and Ad Revenue
  • Earnings Calls Reveal Streaming Growth, Subscriber Declines, and Restructuring
  • Amazon Introduces Alexa+ with AI-Powered Enhancements for Entertainment

  • Amazon
  • Roku

