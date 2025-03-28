World Foundations Directory 2025 - New Global Guide Lists 40,000 Foundations and NGOs in 115 Countries

Dublin, March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "World Guide to Foundations 2025" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The World Guide to Foundations provides an unparalleled guide to the foundations, trusts, charitable and grant-making NGOs, and other similar not-for-profit organizations of the world. It provides a comprehensive picture of third sector activity on a global scale. It is an indispensable guide to 40,000 foundations in 115 countries.

This reference work offers a reliable overview of an impressive number of foundations and their aims. As a crucial source of grants, studies, research, and other not-for-profit services, the world's growing roster of foundations each year dispenses tens of billions of dollars on causes ranging from eradicating AIDS to monitoring human rights, education, the environment, peace, technology or consumer protection, o promoting free speech. You'll find everything you need to know in this guide. It brings together foundations on six continents from Afghanistan to Zimbabwe. In planning the World Guide to Foundations, particular consideration was given to the user-friendliness of the handbook

In the main section, foundations are grouped according to country and, within countries, the entries are arranged alphabetically. Entries are arranged alphabetically and are listed within individual country chapters.

Tens of thousands of entries are listed, providing the following details:

directory information, including the name of the organization, postal address, email and internet addresses as well as telephone and fax numbers

full details of the date of establishment and the aims and function of the organization, where appropriate, as well as its principal activities: projects and programs, etc.

restrictions on grants are listed along with the geographical area of activity, finances, key executives and trustees of the organization.

The World Guide to Foundations is the indispensable reference work for all who work with foundations - in professional or private life - and who need up-to-date, reliable information on sponsorship and institutions. Indexes are provided.

Key Topics Covered:

Volume I

Foreword

Afghanistan

Albania

Algeria

Angola

Anguilla

Argentina

Aruba

Australia

Austria

Bahamas

Bahrain

Bangladesh

Barbados

Belarus

Belgium

Belize

Benin

Bermuda

Bhutan

Bolivia

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Botswana

Brazil

British Virgin Islands

Brunei

Bulgaria

Burkina Faso

Burundi

Cambodia

Cameroon

Canada

Cape Verde

Chad

Chile

China

Colombia

Congo

Costa Rica

Cote d'Ivoire

Croatia

Cuba

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Democratic Republic of Congo

Denmark

Dominica

Dominican Republic

Ecuador

Egypt

El Salvador

Eritrea

Estonia

Ethiopia

Fiji

Finland

France

Gambia

Germany

Ghana

Greece

Grenada

Guatemala

Guinea

Guinea-Bissau

Guyana

Haiti

Honduras

Hong Kong

Hungary

Iceland

India

Indonesia

Iran

Iraq

Ireland

Israel

Italy

Jamaica

Japan

Jordan

Kenya

Kiribati

Korea

Kuwait

Laos

Latvia

Lebanon

Liechtenstein

Lesotho

Volume II

Libya

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Madagascar

Malawi

Malaysia

Mali

Malta

Mauritania

Mexico

Moldova

Monaco

Mongolia

Montenegro

Morocco

Mozambique

Myanmar

Namibia

Nepal

Netherlands

Netherlands Antilles

New Zealand

Nicaragua

Niger

Nigeria

Norway

Oman

Pakistan

Palau

Palestine

Panama

Papua New Guinea

Paraguay

Peru

Philippines

Poland

Portugal

Puerto Rico

Qatar

Romania

Russia

Rwanda

Samoa

Sao Tome and Principe

Saudi Arabia

Senegal

Serbia

Sierra Leone

Singapore

Slovakia

Slovenia

South Africa

Spain

Sri Lanka

St. Kitts and Nevis

St. Lucia

St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Sudan

Suriname

Swaziland

Sweden

Switzerland

Syria

Taiwan

Tanzania

Thailand

Timor-Leste

Tonga

Trinidad and Tobago

Tunisia

Turkey

Uganda

Ukraine

United Arab Emirates

United Kingdom

United States of America

Uruguay

Vanuatu

Venezuela

Vietnam

Yemen

Zambia

Zimbabwe

