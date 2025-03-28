U.S. Home Communications Services Market Report, Q4 2024: Industry Benchmarks, Home Service Provider NPS, Broadband Close-Up

Dublin, March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Home Services Dashboard Q4 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Home Communication Services Dashboard visualizes the most important metrics informing the strategic decision making of companies providing communications services to the home.
Consumer Insights Dashboards present survey-based consumer research that tracks the movement of foundational market metrics, such as product or service adoption, household spending intentions, churn, and key tracking metrics on leading industry players.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Industry Benchmarks
- Internet Adoption in US Households
- Adoption of Traditional Bundled Home Services
- Home Service Subscriptions - YoY vs. QoQ
- Adoption of Standalone vs. Bundled Services
- Adoption of Home Service Packages
- Adoption of Mobile and Internet Bundles
- ARPU of Total Home Services
- ARPU of Standalone Home Service
- ARPU of Bundled Home Service
- ARPU of Most Common Home Service Packages
Home Service Provider NPS
- Net Promoter Score by Sector - Trending (2019-2024)
- Net Promoter Score of Home Service Providers
- Net Promoter Score of Home Internet Providers' Services
- Net Promoter Score of Home Phone Providers' Services
- Net Promoter Score of Mobile Providers' Services
- Net Promoter Score of Traditional Pay-TV Providers' Services
- Net Promoter Score of Professional Security System Monitoring Providers
Broadband Close-Up
- Market Share of Top Ten Residential Home Internet Providers
- Residential Fiber and Fixed Wireless Trends: AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile
Appendix
Companies Featured
- AT&T
- T-Mobile
- Verizon
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/idly4k
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.