North American Broadband Market Tracker, Q4 2024 Report - Trump Administration Project 2025 and Beyond, Regulatory Changes, Market Competition, M&As

This Broadband Market Tracker provides estimates for residential home internet subscribers and ISP revenues for the North American market, including for those that do not publicly release figures.

This service provides estimates of the growth of MNO fixed wireless service and fiber network composition, as well as detailed profiles of market leaders. It also includes quarterly insights reports of key market trends, competitor moves, partnerships and new offerings from the analysts.

Key Topics Covered:

Top Five Takeaways

Broadband Market News and Trends

Trump Administration: Project 2025 and Beyond

Regulatory Changes: US and Canada

The Fate of BEAD and the Universal Service Fund Remain Uncertain

Federal and State Funding for New Broadband Infrastructure Likely to be Impacted

Threatened Tariffs and Annexation Risk US/Canada Deals

Market Competition

Mobile and Fixed Players: Towards Network Convergence

Cablecos Face a Challenging Competitive Environment, but are Responding

ISPs Signal a Realignment Away from Pay-TV

Mergers and Acquisitions

Cellular/Satellite Convergence

Key Company Developments

Definitions

External Citations

