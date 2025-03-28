U.S. Smart Home and Security Market Tracker Report 2025: Follow Actions of Amazon, Google, Apple, Samsung, ADT, Alarm.com, Comcast, Brinks, Vivint, and SimpliSafe

Dublin, March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Smart Home and Security Tracker 2025 - February Market Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Smart Home and Security Tracker provides market intelligence on the competitive US Smart Home and Security landscape by sizing and forecasting the overlapping markets and providing an analysis of key industry trends, market shifts, and player announcements on an ongoing basis.
Market Trends & Competitor News
The monthly report covers announcements from major industry players and highlights the potential impact it will have on the market.
- It helps competing brands understand how the actions of different companies may impact their own bottom-line.
- It includes insight on the activity of major tech giants in the smart home space, Amazon, Google, Apple, and Samsung
- It includes insight on the activity of and the major smart security providers and platforms ADT, Alarm.com, Comcast, Brinks, Vivint, SimpliSafe, and others.
The Smart Home and Security Market Tracker helps companies stay informed with Market Sizing and Quarterly Updates focused on the smart home market.
Key Topics Covered:
Smart Home Services: Safety, Prevention, Comfort
- Increased Spending on Home Services
- High Interest in HVAC and Fire Monitoring
- The Growing Choice: Smart Home Service Providers
Industry News & Competitor Moves
Smart Home
- Aqara Introduces Camera Hub G5 Pro
- Amazon Releases Alexa+
- IKEA's Smart Lights Is Now Controllable via Apple Watch
- Apple's Website References Home Robots
- Kwikset Introduces HomeConnect 918 and 620 Z-Wave Long Range Smart Locks
- Roborock Launches Saros 10 and 10R: AI-Enhanced Robot Cleaners
- Nanoleaf Permanently Reduces Prices on Signature LED Light Panels
- Govee Launches Matter-Compatible BR30 E26 Smart LED Colored Light Bulb
The Analyst's Perspective: Alexa+ Emerges as Home Manager, for a Fee
Home Security Market
- Alarm.com Acquires CHeKT to Enhance Video Monitoring Solutions
- Rapid Response Monitoring and KEYTH Security Collaborate with Ubiety Technologies
- Reolink Introduces Accessible Wireless Security Camera Systems
- Alfred International Integrates Smart Locks with URC's Total Control System
Parks Perspectives: Security Devices Expanding into Smart Home Hubs
Home Energy Management
- Savant Showcases Latest Smart Home Solutions at IBS 2025
- Lennox Introduces Ultra-Efficient Cold Climate Heat Pump
- Nice Launches Linear 621 Garage Door Opener
- Crestron Adds Energy Management to Home OS 4.4
- ABB and Samsung Collaborate on User-Friendly Energy Management Platform
- TELUS Launches SmartEnergy to Help Canadians Manage Home Energy Use
- FREYR Cancels Plans for $2.6 Billion Battery Factory in Georgia
The Analyst's Perspective: Consumers Show Interest in Smart Energy Solutions
AI, Networking, & Standards
- Z-Wave Alliance Announces 2024B Spec Updates
- SwitchBot Air Purifiers Receive Firmware Update
- iOS 18.4 Developer Beta Introduces Matter Support for Robot Vacuums
- Humane Shuts Down AI Pin and Sells Assets to HP
- Tuya Smart and Google Home Achieve Full API Integration
The Analyst's Perspective: Smart Home Interoperability Inching Closer to Mass Adoption
M&A, Funding, Partnerships, and Business Models
- Blackstone Acquires AI Fire from TruArc Partners for $1.1 Billion
- Frontdoor and Moen Expand Partnership to Prevent Water Damage Across 14 States
- Level Home and Baldwin Partner to Integrate Smart Technology into Luxury Hardware
- Ayla Networks Expands Global Operations
The Analyst's Perspective: Smart Home Tech and Insurance: Reducing Risk
Key Takeaways
Strategic Outlook
Companies Featured
- ABB
- Alarm.com
- Alfred International
- Amazon
- Apple
- Aqara
- Ayla Networks
- Baldwin
- Blackstone
- CHeKT
- Crestron
- FREYR
- Frontdoor
- Google Home
- Govee
- Humane
- IKEA
- KEYTH Security
- Kwikset
- Lennox
- Level Home
- Moen
- Nanoleaf
- Nice
- Rapid Response Monitoring
- Reolink
- Roborock
- Samsung
- Savant
- SwitchBot
- TELUS
- TruArc Partners
- Tuya Smart
- Ubiety Technologies
- URC
- Z-Wave Alliance
