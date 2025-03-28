U.S. Smart Home and Security Market Tracker Report 2025: Follow Actions of Amazon, Google, Apple, Samsung, ADT, Alarm.com, Comcast, Brinks, Vivint, and SimpliSafe

Dublin, March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Smart Home and Security Tracker 2025 - February Market Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Smart Home and Security Tracker provides market intelligence on the competitive US Smart Home and Security landscape by sizing and forecasting the overlapping markets and providing an analysis of key industry trends, market shifts, and player announcements on an ongoing basis.

Market Trends & Competitor News

The monthly report covers announcements from major industry players and highlights the potential impact it will have on the market.

It helps competing brands understand how the actions of different companies may impact their own bottom-line.

It includes insight on the activity of major tech giants in the smart home space, Amazon, Google, Apple, and Samsung

It includes insight on the activity of and the major smart security providers and platforms ADT, Alarm.com, Comcast, Brinks, Vivint, SimpliSafe, and others.

The Smart Home and Security Market Tracker helps companies stay informed with Market Sizing and Quarterly Updates focused on the smart home market.

Key Topics Covered:

Smart Home Services: Safety, Prevention, Comfort

Increased Spending on Home Services

High Interest in HVAC and Fire Monitoring

The Growing Choice: Smart Home Service Providers

Industry News & Competitor Moves

Smart Home

Aqara Introduces Camera Hub G5 Pro

Amazon Releases Alexa+

IKEA's Smart Lights Is Now Controllable via Apple Watch

Apple's Website References Home Robots

Kwikset Introduces HomeConnect 918 and 620 Z-Wave Long Range Smart Locks

Roborock Launches Saros 10 and 10R: AI-Enhanced Robot Cleaners

Nanoleaf Permanently Reduces Prices on Signature LED Light Panels

Govee Launches Matter-Compatible BR30 E26 Smart LED Colored Light Bulb

The Analyst's Perspective: Alexa+ Emerges as Home Manager, for a Fee

Home Security Market

Alarm.com Acquires CHeKT to Enhance Video Monitoring Solutions

Rapid Response Monitoring and KEYTH Security Collaborate with Ubiety Technologies

Reolink Introduces Accessible Wireless Security Camera Systems

Alfred International Integrates Smart Locks with URC's Total Control System

Parks Perspectives: Security Devices Expanding into Smart Home Hubs

Home Energy Management

Savant Showcases Latest Smart Home Solutions at IBS 2025

Lennox Introduces Ultra-Efficient Cold Climate Heat Pump

Nice Launches Linear 621 Garage Door Opener

Crestron Adds Energy Management to Home OS 4.4

ABB and Samsung Collaborate on User-Friendly Energy Management Platform

TELUS Launches SmartEnergy to Help Canadians Manage Home Energy Use

FREYR Cancels Plans for $2.6 Billion Battery Factory in Georgia

The Analyst's Perspective: Consumers Show Interest in Smart Energy Solutions

AI, Networking, & Standards

Z-Wave Alliance Announces 2024B Spec Updates

SwitchBot Air Purifiers Receive Firmware Update

iOS 18.4 Developer Beta Introduces Matter Support for Robot Vacuums

Humane Shuts Down AI Pin and Sells Assets to HP

Tuya Smart and Google Home Achieve Full API Integration

The Analyst's Perspective: Smart Home Interoperability Inching Closer to Mass Adoption

M&A, Funding, Partnerships, and Business Models

Blackstone Acquires AI Fire from TruArc Partners for $1.1 Billion

Frontdoor and Moen Expand Partnership to Prevent Water Damage Across 14 States

Level Home and Baldwin Partner to Integrate Smart Technology into Luxury Hardware

Ayla Networks Expands Global Operations

The Analyst's Perspective: Smart Home Tech and Insurance: Reducing Risk

Key Takeaways

Strategic Outlook

