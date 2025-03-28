U.S. Streaming Video Market Dynamics Report 2025-2030: Linear Decline, Studio Competition, Big Tech Competition, Content Bidding Wars, FAST and AVOD, & App Roll-ups

Dublin, March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Streaming Video Market 2025: Rise of Hybrid Models" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report assesses the state of the streaming market with a focus on shifting video consumption habits and the hybrid revenue strategies that services are employing to make the economics of streaming work. The report assesses leading company strategies and includes a 5-year forecast of OTT subscriptions and ad-based streaming service viewers in the US.

As the OTT streaming market matures, leading and niche services are evolving their strategies from a primary focus on building the customer base to one of profitability via revenue diversification and customer segmentation, at times via multiple brands. Services are leaning into business models that generate advertising revenues. At the same time, consumers are again showing an affinity to live/linear streaming models, after a decade of growing demand for video-on-demand.

Key Topics Covered:

Bottom Line

Shifting Market Dynamics

Linear Decline

Studio competition

Big Tech competition

Content bidding wars

FAST and AVOD

App roll-ups

Strategic Trends

Bundles: Parent Company Assets and Cross-Competitor Streaming Services

Revenue Mix Shifts: Ad Tiers and Third-Party Distribution

Carrier Subsidization and Perks

Connected TV Platforms

Tactical Initiatives

Market Outlook: Five-Year Forecast

SVOD Service Subscription Forecast, 2020-2029

Ad-supported Streaming Forecast, 2023-2029

Implications & Recommendations

Key Data Figures

Penetration of Traditional vs. OTT Video Services

Use of OTT Video Services in Past 30 Days, by Business Model

Video App Aggregation Examples

Streaming Video Service Use by Parent Companies

Reasons for Subscribing to Basic Tier with Ads by Services

Top Subscription Benefit Desired from Internet/Mobile Provider

Connected TV Platform of Households Primary CTV Device

Total SVOD Subscriptions in US Internet Households

Subscription Revenues from US SVOD Services

Ad-based Streaming Viewers in US Internet Households

Evolving Market Dynamics for Video Streaming Services

Top 18 Internet Service Providers, by Subscribers

Leading Streaming Service Net Promoter Scores: Basic vs. Premium Tier

Likelihood of Paying to Remove Ads from Free Ad-based Service

Interest in T-Commerce by Ad Relevancy Sentiment

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oqzhpc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.