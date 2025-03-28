U.S. Streaming Video Market Dynamics Report 2025-2030: Linear Decline, Studio Competition, Big Tech Competition, Content Bidding Wars, FAST and AVOD, & App Roll-ups

Dublin, March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Streaming Video Market 2025: Rise of Hybrid Models" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report assesses the state of the streaming market with a focus on shifting video consumption habits and the hybrid revenue strategies that services are employing to make the economics of streaming work. The report assesses leading company strategies and includes a 5-year forecast of OTT subscriptions and ad-based streaming service viewers in the US.
As the OTT streaming market matures, leading and niche services are evolving their strategies from a primary focus on building the customer base to one of profitability via revenue diversification and customer segmentation, at times via multiple brands. Services are leaning into business models that generate advertising revenues. At the same time, consumers are again showing an affinity to live/linear streaming models, after a decade of growing demand for video-on-demand.
Key Topics Covered:
Bottom Line
Shifting Market Dynamics
- Linear Decline
- Studio competition
- Big Tech competition
- Content bidding wars
- FAST and AVOD
- App roll-ups
Strategic Trends
- Bundles: Parent Company Assets and Cross-Competitor Streaming Services
- Revenue Mix Shifts: Ad Tiers and Third-Party Distribution
- Carrier Subsidization and Perks
- Connected TV Platforms
- Tactical Initiatives
Market Outlook: Five-Year Forecast
- SVOD Service Subscription Forecast, 2020-2029
- Ad-supported Streaming Forecast, 2023-2029
Implications & Recommendations
Key Data Figures
- Penetration of Traditional vs. OTT Video Services
- Use of OTT Video Services in Past 30 Days, by Business Model
- Video App Aggregation Examples
- Streaming Video Service Use by Parent Companies
- Reasons for Subscribing to Basic Tier with Ads by Services
- Top Subscription Benefit Desired from Internet/Mobile Provider
- Connected TV Platform of Households Primary CTV Device
- Total SVOD Subscriptions in US Internet Households
- Subscription Revenues from US SVOD Services
- Ad-based Streaming Viewers in US Internet Households
- Evolving Market Dynamics for Video Streaming Services
- Top 18 Internet Service Providers, by Subscribers
- Leading Streaming Service Net Promoter Scores: Basic vs. Premium Tier
- Likelihood of Paying to Remove Ads from Free Ad-based Service
- Interest in T-Commerce by Ad Relevancy Sentiment
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oqzhpc
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.