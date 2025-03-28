Sword Group: H2 2024 Report of the Liquidity Agreement contracted with ODDO BHF

from 01/07/2024 au 31/12/2024



Under the liquidity contract awarded by Sword Group to ODDO BHF, as of 31/12/2024, the following resources appeared on the account of liquidity:

8,755 shares

€387,881

- Number of transactions executed during the semester at purchase: 1 ,359

- Number of transactions executed during the semester on sale: 1,435

- Volume exchanged over the semester upon purchase: 56,560 shares for an amount of €1,969,285

- Volume exchanged over the semester for sale: 57,641 shares for an amount of €2,018,690.25



As a reminder, during the last balance sheet of 30/06/2024, the following resources appeared in the liquidity account:

9,836 shares

€3338,476



The implementation of the liquidity contract is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision No. 2018-01 dated July 2, 2018, establishing liquidity contracts on equity securities as accepted market practice.

About Sword Group

Sword has 3,200+ IT/Digital & Software specialists present in 50+ countries to accompany you in the growth of your organisation in the digital age.

As a leader in technological and digital transformation, Sword has a solid reputation in software publishing and in complex IT & business project management.

Sword optimises your processes and enhances your data.

Calendrier

24/04/25 | 2025 First Quarter Revenue

24/07/25 | 2025 Second Quarter Revenue

Contact: investorrelations@sword-group.lu





