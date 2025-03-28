Compagnie de l'Odet : Availability of the description of share buyback program

COMPAGNIE DE L'ODET

PRESS RELEASE

March 28, 2025

Availability of the description of share buyback program

Pursuant to Article L. 22-10-62 et seq. of the Code de commerce, the Ordinary General Meeting of the shareholders authorized on June 14, 2024, in its eighth resolution, the Board of directors to implement a share buyback program of the company with powers to subdelegate in accordance with the law.

In accordance with Article 241-3 of the General regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), the description of the share buyback program is included in the 2023 annual financial report.

This document is available on the company’s website at: https://www.compagniedelodet.net/ (Investisseurs / Informations réglementées / Rapport financier annuel).

Attachment