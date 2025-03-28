Valeo - availability of the 2024 Universal Registration Document

PRESS RELEASE

Availability of the 2024 Universal Registration Document

Paris, March 28, 2025 - Valeo announces that its 2024 Universal Registration Document was filed with the French financial markets authority (Autorité des marchés financiers – AMF) on March 27, 2025 under number D.25-0180.

The 2024 Universal Registration Document includes the Integrated Report, the Annual Financial Report, the Board of Directors’ Corporate Governance Report, the Sustainability Report, as well as a description of the Company’s share buyback program.

The 2024 Universal Registration Document is available to the public in accordance with the applicable regulations and can be viewed and downloaded in the “Investors & Shareholders” section of the Company’s website (www.valeo.com) under “Regulated Information” or “Financial Presentations & Releases”, as well as on the website of the AMF (www.amf-france.org).

About Valeo

Valeo is a technology company and partner to all automakers and new mobility players worldwide. Valeo innovates to make mobility safer, smarter and more sustainable. Valeo enjoys technological and industrial leadership in electrification, driving assistance systems, reinvention of the interior experience and lighting everywhere. These four areas, vital to the transformation of mobility, are the Group's growth drivers.

Valeo in figures: 21.5 billion euros in sales in 2024 | 106,100 employees, 28 countries, 155 plants, 64 research and development centers and 19 distribution platforms at February 28, 2025. Valeo is listed on the Paris Stock Exchange

Learn more at www.valeo.com

Media Relations

Dora Khosrof | +33 7 61 52 82 75

Caroline De Gezelle | + 33 7 62 44 17 85

press-contact.mailbox@valeo.com

Investor Relations

+33 1 40 55 37 93

valeo.corporateaccess.mailbox@valeo.com





