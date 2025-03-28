AETHER FINANCIAL SERVICES
POST CLOSING AGENT
On 26 February 2024, CASINO, GUICHARD-PERRACHON (the "Company"), a public limited company, incorporated in France with registered number 554 501 171 RCS Saint-Etienne, announced that, by judgments dated 26 February 2024, the Paris Commercial Court approved the accelerated safeguard plans for the Company setting the duration of this plan at 4 years. The financial restructuring was completed on 27 March 27 2024.
To date, some bondholders identified in the table below have not yet provided the information required to deliver the instruments to which they are entitled.
|Emission
|Code ISIN
|EMTN 2024
|FR0011765825
|EMTN 2025
|FR0012369122
|EMTN 2026
|FR0012074284
|HY Bonds 2026
|XS2276596538
|HY Bonds 2027
|XS2328426445
|TSSDI 2005
|FR0010154385
|TSSDI 2006
|FR0011606169
|Quatrim Notes
|XS2010039118 et XS2010038490
As part of the execution of the Plan, the Company has appointed Aether Financial Services to act as Post Closing Agent with effect from 27 March 2025.
Any questions relating to this press release or to the procedures associated with the financial restructuring should henceforth be addressed to:
Aether Financial Services
36 rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
FRANCE
Attn : Madame Huong Le/ Madame Evelyne Lefort
Email : xhle@aetherfs.com/ evl@aetherfs-ext.com
